Fear of notorious garage ‘wall’ dismissed for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia

“That doesn’t mean it will be plain-sailing in the garage..."

Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia’s uneasy alliance next year could be fiery - but fear of another notorious ‘wall’ from Yamaha’s garage has been shot down.

Ducati’s factory team will pair Marquez and Bagnaia together in 2025, arguably the most high-profile duo since Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo.

Rossi and Lorenzo’s rivalry became so heated they required a wall - in one of MotoGP’s most infamous chapters - to divide their garage and separate their data.

“I don’t think it’s going to get to that,” broadcaster Simon Crafar said about Marquez and Bagnaia next season.

He insisted Ducati will not allow the type of feud that Rossi and Lorenzo had: “Marc is experiencing it now, Pecco knows how it works. The data is open.

“All work together for a common goal. Then it’s down to you, the individual rider, to make a difference.

“That doesn’t mean it will be plain-sailing in the garage.

“I can put money on that it won’t be easy in the garage!”

Pramac’s Jorge Martin - who lost out on the 2025 factory seat to Marquez so will join Aprilia instead - has an 18-point lead heading into this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP.

Bagnaia, the reigning champion, is second with Gresini’s Marquez third and still awaiting a first win on a Ducati.

But after a three-week break there is already fervent speculation inside the paddock about how Marquez and Bagnaia will cope alongside each other next year.

“It’s not going to be easy, there’s no doubt,” Crafar said.

“The best riders are not the best teammates, throughout history.

“Marc won’t be easy. He wants to crush his opposition.

“In my time it was Mick Doohan. The same, he would have been a nightmare as a teammate! He wants to smash you into the ground!

“It’s part of the ingredient that makes them so awesome and so successful.

“I hope Ducati can manage it to get the best out of both of their riders.

“I believe they want that.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
Official: Pramac signs with Yamaha for MotoGP 2025
Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin
Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin
F1
25m ago
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
42m ago
Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia completes Friday clean sweep
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
43m ago
'No veto from my side' - Christian Horner’s bullish response to Jos Verstappen claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
MotoGP
Results
54m ago
2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Latest News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Dutch Moto2, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Fermin Aldeguer, Assen, Dutch Moto2, 28 June 2024
Fermin Aldeguer, Assen, Dutch Moto2, 28 June 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Explained: The expected impact from McLaren’s upgraded F1 front wing
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes confident simulator correlation finally ‘in the right direction’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Dutch Moto3, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Collin Veijer, Assen, Dutch Moto3, 28 June 2024
Collin Veijer, Assen, Dutch Moto3, 28 June 2024
© Gold & Goose