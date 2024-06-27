Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: “I am going to a place where they really want me”

Jorge Martin, as expected, was the rider who sent the 2025 MotoGP rider market into a frenzy when he joined Aprilia from Pramac Ducati.

Looking set to join Lenovo Ducati alongside Francesco Bagnaia, Martin had his future thrown into question when he was leapfrogged by Marc Marquez.

Martin’s time at Ducati is one that will in some ways be overshadowed by the times he was overlooked by the factory team.

Martin, who like in 2024, seemed prime to become a factory rider in 2023 before Enea Bastianini surprisingly got promoted ahead of him.

A title contender until the final round of last season, Martin was rumoured to be in contention for the factory seat if he won the championship, which did not materialise.

Then came Mugello 2024 where Martin went from being the favourite to losing out to Marquez in the space of just a few days.

Frustrated by Ducati’s decision, Martin made it clear that he will be going somewhere he feels valued.

“It was an eventful weekend in Mugello. I arrived in Mugello with some ideas, with some information that during the weekend changed a lot.

“As soon as the race finished I understood that maybe it wasn’t so clear. I had to take a decision.

“Sometimes in life things don’t go as you expect or as you want. It was a bit frustrating; not in Mugello but afterwards, because after four years trying to go to the official team I understood that I wasn’t the decision or the best option for Ducati. It was Marc.

“I took the best opportunity that I could and I think I will be much happier in the next few years where I go. I will also be a factory rider which was my dream.

“I am going to a place where they really want me and where they will give 100% for me. This is important.

“There’s still a long way to go this season and I’m still a Ducati rider. I want to be professional and finish the year in the best way possible.”

Concerns have been raised about the treatment Martin might receive from Ducati, especially as he’s fighting soon-to-be factory Ducati teammates Bagnaia and Marquez.

However, Ducati confirmed that Martin will receive full support, something he agreed will be the case in Assen.

Martin added: “I’m not scared about that. I’m confident that from my side I am a professional rider and am paid by Ducati.

“For the moment until Valencia Ducati is my home. I will give my 100% to win or give my best to try and win.

“I think from their case, they told me that I will have the same material as I have had until now.

“I’m confident that there won’t be any issues and I can fight with these two guys in fair conditions.”