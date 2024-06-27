Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: “I am going to a place where they really want me”

Jorge Martin fires blunt message to Ducati: “I think I will be much happier in the next few years where I go. I will also be a factory rider which was my dream. I am going to a place where they really want me.”

Jorge Martin Assen
Jorge Martin Assen

Jorge Martin, as expected, was the rider who sent the 2025 MotoGP rider market into a frenzy when he joined Aprilia from Pramac Ducati.

Looking set to join Lenovo Ducati alongside Francesco Bagnaia, Martin had his future thrown into question when he was leapfrogged by Marc Marquez.

Martin’s time at Ducati is one that will in some ways be overshadowed by the times he was overlooked by the factory team.

Martin, who like in 2024, seemed prime to become a factory rider in 2023 before Enea Bastianini surprisingly got promoted ahead of him.

A title contender until the final round of last season, Martin was rumoured to be in contention for the factory seat if he won the championship, which did not materialise.

Then came Mugello 2024 where Martin went from being the favourite to losing out to Marquez in the space of just a few days.

Frustrated by Ducati’s decision, Martin made it clear that he will be going somewhere he feels valued.

“It was an eventful weekend in Mugello. I arrived in Mugello with some ideas, with some information that during the weekend changed a lot.

“As soon as the race finished I understood that maybe it wasn’t so clear. I had to take a decision.

“Sometimes in life things don’t go as you expect or as you want. It was a bit frustrating; not in Mugello but afterwards, because after four years trying to go to the official team I understood that I wasn’t the decision or the best option for Ducati. It was Marc.

“I took the best opportunity that I could and I think I will be much happier in the next few years where I go. I will also be a factory rider which was my dream.

“I am going to a place where they really want me and where they will give 100% for me. This is important.

“There’s still a long way to go this season and I’m still a Ducati rider. I want to be professional and finish the year in the best way possible.”

Concerns have been raised about the treatment Martin might receive from Ducati, especially as he’s fighting soon-to-be factory Ducati teammates Bagnaia and Marquez.

However, Ducati confirmed that Martin will receive full support, something he agreed will be the case in Assen.

Martin added: “I’m not scared about that. I’m confident that from my side I am a professional rider and am paid by Ducati.

“For the moment until Valencia Ducati is my home. I will give my 100% to win or give my best to try and win.

“I think from their case, they told me that I will have the same material as I have had until now.

“I’m confident that there won’t be any issues and I can fight with these two guys in fair conditions.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini: Rider market moved ‘as fast as us on track’!
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
5h ago
Williams bolster F1 technical team with 26 new recruits as they look to convince Carlos Sainz
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Fortunately Valentino understood, I was a bit afraid!’
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell shrugs off Red Bull decline: "They've won 7 of the first 10 races!"
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jack Miller ‘surprised’ by brutal KTM axing after they said ‘we want to keep you’
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
Feature
5h ago
Paddock insider explains fix attempt for troubled track limits at F1 Austrian GP
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales: Stay at Aprilia with Martin? “I’d made up my mind” | “Shocked after Austin”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: “I am going to a place where they really want me”
Jorge Martin Assen
Jorge Martin Assen
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton confident he’s “cracked” F1 qualifying woes after Barcelona breakthrough
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…