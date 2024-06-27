Jack Miller ‘surprised’ by brutal KTM axing after they said ‘we want to keep you’

Jack Miller has explained the manner of his KTM exit - after they initially told him they wanted him to stay.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up will feature Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta in the factory line-up.

Miller had spoken positively of moving garages to work with the Tech3 team despite losing his factory spot, a switch they hinted would happen.

Suddenly Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini were confirmed as next season’s Tech3 KTM riders leaving Miller jobless.

“I was surprised,” he was quoted by Motorsport at the Dutch MotoGP.

“Because last I heard was ‘don’t bother talking to anybody because we want to keep you in the family’.

“And then you get a phone call three hours before the press release gets launched saying that you’re not getting a contract.

“So, yeah, I was surprised. To say the least. But it is what it is.”

Miller is left with half a season to complete on a KTM, beginning this weekend at Assen.

But a pressing concern is where he will be riding next season and beyond.

An experienced rider whose feedback was integral to the improvement of the KTM, Miller is likely to attract offers although seats are beginning to dwindle.

He hinted at the new regulations playing a part in where he opts to go next: “A lot of things are changing in MotoGP come '27.

“And working on a project and looking for a long-term home to finish out my last strong years in MotoGP and working towards a common goal – which I thought we had, but we didn’t.

“So, that’s one of those things we need to weigh up.

“I have money in my account, I’m very fortunate. So it’s not about that.

“It’s what I want for my career.”

Miller is into his 10th MotoGP season, and his second with KTM’s factory team.

He previously represented Honda and Ducati.

This season his P5 in Portimao has been a highlight that he has been unable to replicate.

The form of Tech3 rookie Acosta somewhat forced KTM’s hand to promote him into their official team for 2025.

Augusto Fernandez, currently Acosta’s Tech3 teammate, is on the lookout for a new bike, like Miller.