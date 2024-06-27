Enea Bastianini: Rider market moved ‘as fast as us on track’!

With Enea Bastianini’s factory Ducati exit heavily rumoured, the five-time MotoGP race winner was linked with a factory Aprilia ride or a return to satellite Ducati status.

Instead, he picked Tech3 KTM, where he will be joined by fellow new signing Maverick Vinales in 2025.

After several forgettable seasons, Tech3 is firmly back in the limelight with rookie star Pedro Acosta, whose heroics have been rewarded with a move to the factory KTM team for 2025.

Acosta is currently fifth and the top RC16 rider in the world championship standings.

To underline the equality of machinery across both its MotoGP teams, the Austrian manufacturer will dress Tech3 in factory Red Bull KTM colours next year.

“Well, has been so difficult. Because after the Mugello race things changed, Ducati made its decision [to sign Marc Marquez] and the market went really fast. Like us on the track!” Bastianini said at Assen on Thursday.

“It was a difficult choice because all my proposals were solid and very good, but when I saw the project of the [Tech3 KTM] team, I understood the possibility to try to win and also the motivation and this gave me very, very positive [feelings] for my future.

“My team-mate will be Maverick and will be really good, strong.

“The bike and support will be the same from the factory [KTM team]. This is also why I made this decision. And having riders like Pedro and Brad as a reference will be really good.”

Bastianini starts round eight of the season holding fourth in the world championship, 57 points behind Jorge Martin.

