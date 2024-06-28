Jorge Martin admits “someone changed the idea” of having him on factory Ducati

Jorge Martin will become an Aprilia rider for the 2025 MotoGP season, however, a move to the factory Ducati team looked almost certain at Mugello.

Martin was expected to be announced as Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate before a change of heart took place from Ducati.

The Italian brand instead signed Marquez which left Martin perplexed given the information he had received.

Speaking in Assen, Martin said: “It’s difficult to explain from my side. I spoke with Ducati after Montmelo and everything seemed quite clear.

“I didn’t want to speak about my future during the weekend of Mugello because I wanted to stay focused.

“On Sunday evening I saw that it wasn’t that clear. I took a decision and also wanted to make sure of my future in Mugello.

“Something or someone arrived and changed the idea. It’s a bit frustrating because after such a long time trying to go; it always seemed like I was never going to go and it never arrived.

“I wasn’t 100% convinced that I was going there because of that. But things are meant to happen like they are meant to happen.”

Aprilia bike “super competitive”

While Martin still has more than half a season left with Ducati, optimism about his switch to Aprilia has already led many to ask what he can achieve.

Yes, it will be a new bike for the Spaniard, however, Aprilia has demonstrated that they can challenge Ducati on a consistent basis.

Martin himself is excited about the challenge ahead: “It’s still really early. For sure, there is work going on trying to make a nice team for me next season.

“But I don’t want to go too deep into that point because there’s still 12 races to go.

“After Valencia we will have time to be focused on that project, to adapt fast and to win. But as you can see, the bike has been super competitive.

“In Austin, Maverick was on another level and the potential of the bike is really good. Let’s see how I can do on that bike.”