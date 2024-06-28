‘Really good’ Yamaha engine to debut at Dutch MotoGP?

Alex Rins: 'The new engine, we only have one per rider, so we need to play a little bit.'

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins both confirmed that they tried a promising new Yamaha MotoGP engine during the recent private test in Valencia.

But they gave different views on whether the new engine will be on track at Assen this weekend.

"We tested a really good engine in Valencia," Motomatters.com quotes Quartararo as saying. "This engine improved a lot on agility and turning and I think this will be a big, big help for the future."

"One of our biggest problems is the turning,” Rins added. “And with this engine it's quite helpful."

But they disagreed on when the engine will appear at a grand prix.

"We are not able to use it now. I don't know when we can use it," claimed Quartararo.

However, Rins, speaking separately, was clear it will be on track at Assen.

"Our real test will be tomorrow and during the weekend. The real feedback is going to be on Sunday after the race. Comparing with the other riders.

"The new engine, we only have one per rider, so we need to play a little bit. We will put it in one bike and the other bike will be with the standard one. So we will compare in the proper way."

The official MotoGP engine list, published near the end of the Assen weekend, will confirm if the Yamaha riders have used any ‘new’ engines.

Yamaha and Honda are the only MotoGP manufacturers allowed to change engine spec during the season, as part of their D concessions ranking.

