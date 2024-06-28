Alex Marquez set to stay at Gresini Ducati for 2025

Gresini is set to keep one Marquez in MotoGP next season with Alex close to renewing at the satellite Ducati team for a third year.

Alex joined Gresini after three seasons at Honda, the first as the reigning Moto2 champion at the factory Repsol team, where he took a pair of podiums in the aftermath of Marc’s arm injuries.

Making way for Pol Espargaro in 2021, Alex moved to LCR, where he struggled to 16th and 17th in the standings before rejuvenating his career - and paving the way for Marc - with a switch to Gresini and Ducati in 2023.

Celebrating two MotoGP podiums and a Sprint win last season, Alex has a best of fourth place on the year-old GP23 so far this year for tenth in the standings.

"The will of the two parties is to continue together next year, and it is a matter of days," Marca.com quotes Alex Marquez as saying at Assen on Thursday.

"It is simply about details, of which a contract has many... There will be no problem in renewing.”

Although he again expects to have a year-old bike in 2025, the #73 hopes to benefit from Pramac’s predicted defection to Yamaha.

"It may be better for me that Ducati loses two bikes on the track. The same [Ducati] engineers, with two fewer bikes, can analyse my data more,” he explained.

“Having two fewer bikes will mean they can be more supportive of me.”

Pramac’s supply of factory-spec bikes is expected to be given to VR46 next year.

Current Red Bull KTM rider Jack Miller is among the candidates to replace Marc at Gresini.

Miller and Alex Marquez battled over the Moto3 title in 2014, which the Spaniard won at the season finale.

After reviving his career at Gresini, Marc Marquez is being promoted to the factory Ducati team, alongside Francesco Bagnaia, for 2025.

