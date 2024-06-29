Franco Morbidelli enticed by Pramac Yamaha? “I still have a lot of passion for Yamaha”

Franco Morbidelli admits “I still have a lot of passion for Yamaha” but that he’s not sure a return to the Japanese brand is on the cards.

Franco Morbidelli Ducati
Franco Morbidelli Ducati

Franco Morbidelli left Yamaha just a few months ago as he joined Ducati in a bid to become more competitive in MotoGP.

That has taken place despite not having a podium finish thus far in 2024, however, it’s been clear that Morbidelli is beginning to find his way aboard the GP24 bike.

While Pramac have reason to retain Morbidelli, their agreement to leave Ducati and partner with Yamaha has thrown Morbidelli’s future with the team into question.

Morbidelli has been linked with a switch to the VR46 team, who are losing Marco Bezzecchi in 2025 to Aprilia.

An academy rider for VR46, Morbidelli joining Valentino Rossi’s team makes obvious sense, while it would keep him aboard a Ducati.

Asked about Pramac’s decision and whether a return to Yamaha could be possible, Morbidelli was instead left unsure.

“This I don’t know,” Morbidelli said. “But what I know is the fact that Pramac will join Yamaha and is something that will help Yamaha to come out of its situation. Which is quite tricky for such a brand like Yamaha.

“It’s one more thing that will help Yamaha which is a brand that I’m very linked with.

“I still have many friends there and still have a lot of passion for that brand. This is a thing that, for sure, will help them to improve and get better.”

