Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to claim first pole of 2024

After topping the third consecutive session to start the Dutch MotoGP weekend, Francesco Bagnaia started Q2 as the clear favourite for pole.

And on his first flying lap Bagnaia destroyed the lap record as he came close to a sub 1m 31s lap.

But Bagnaia had to play second best as Jorge Martin delivered a sensational 1:30.877s.

Martin came close to improving his time but lost out in the final sector, while Alex Marquez continued his very strong showing as he moved past brother Marc Marquez for P3.

Bagnaia’s response to Martin was clear, as the reigning world champion went nearly three tenths clear to set a new lap record.

After more slow riding coming out of pit lane, Marc Marquez tried to make up for lost time as he overtook Aleix Espargaro at turn seven.

But the Gresini rider crashed as he tried to make the pass, which ended his hopes of a front row.

On his final lap, Martin came very close to securing pole but Bagnaia’s awesome final sector was just too much.

Acosta leads Q1 but crashes on final lap

Accustomed to being in Q2 thanks to his performances on Fridays, Pedro Acosta made a rare Q1 appearance as he looked to secure entry to the shootout for pole.

Acosta immediately went fastest whilst avoiding a Hare which ran across the circuit at the final chicane.

Acosta then smashed his fastest time by nearly two tenths before Fabio Di Giannantonio went quickest by -0.034s.

After posting a red first sector at the beginning of his second time attack run, Bezzecchi made a mistake which led to him abandoning his time.

On his next lap Bezzecchi crashed for the second time today, this time at turn five after already losing the front-end of his GP23 at turn seven in FP2.

Despite advancing to Q2, Acosta suffered a fall at turn four on his final lap as he lost the rear.

Di Giannantonio followed Acosta in advancing to Q2 as he knocked Fabio Quartararo out with a brilliant final sector.