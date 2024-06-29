Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to claim first pole of 2024

Francesco Bagnaia claims pole at Assen as Marc Marquez crashes out of contention.

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

After topping the third consecutive session to start the Dutch MotoGP weekend, Francesco Bagnaia started Q2 as the clear favourite for pole.

And on his first flying lap Bagnaia destroyed the lap record as he came close to a sub 1m 31s lap.

But Bagnaia had to play second best as Jorge Martin delivered a sensational 1:30.877s.

Martin came close to improving his time but lost out in the final sector, while Alex Marquez continued his very strong showing as he moved past brother Marc Marquez for P3. 

Bagnaia’s response to Martin was clear, as the reigning world champion went nearly three tenths clear to set a new lap record.

After more slow riding coming out of pit lane, Marc Marquez tried to make up for lost time as he overtook Aleix Espargaro at turn seven.

But the Gresini rider crashed as he tried to make the pass, which ended his hopes of a front row.

On his final lap, Martin came very close to securing pole but Bagnaia’s awesome final sector was just too much.

Acosta leads Q1 but crashes on final lap

Accustomed to being in Q2 thanks to his performances on Fridays, Pedro Acosta made a rare Q1 appearance as he looked to secure entry to the shootout for pole.

Acosta immediately went fastest whilst avoiding a Hare which ran across the circuit at the final chicane.

Acosta then smashed his fastest time by nearly two tenths before Fabio Di Giannantonio went quickest by -0.034s.

After posting a red first sector at the beginning of his second time attack run, Bezzecchi made a mistake which led to him abandoning his time.

On his next lap Bezzecchi crashed for the second time today, this time at turn five after already losing the front-end of his GP23 at turn seven in FP2.

Despite advancing to Q2, Acosta suffered a fall at turn four on his final lap as he lost the rear.

Di Giannantonio followed Acosta in advancing to Q2 as he knocked Fabio Quartararo out with a brilliant final sector.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after Jorge Martin's penalty
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
‘Metacarpal fracture' for Aleix Espargaro in Assen Sprint | Savadori suffers back fractures
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pramac boss hints that Ducati’s Marc Marquez decision was key to their exit
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen hails “on fire” Red Bull: “It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this”
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez verdict on "mistake" after crashing from Assen sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint