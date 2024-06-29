2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'31.670s 4/13 313k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.073s 13/15 308k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.321s 13/15 314k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.380s 6/15 308k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.504s 5/16 310k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.609s 13/15 310k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.648s 6/13 307k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.657s 7/16 310k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.737s 6/13 305k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.741s 8/16 306k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.776s 13/14 304k 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.816s 12/14 316k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.819s 13/16 311k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.000s 9/10 310k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.020s 15/16 311k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.096s 12/16 311k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.174s 13/14 306k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.372s 11/14 306k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.574s 11/14 308k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.718s 11/14 308k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.726s 5/15 305k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.740s 17/17 304k 23 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.798s 13/14 308k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024) Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia continues his stranglehold on the top of the Assen timesheets by leading final practice for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta.

Marc Marquez was forced to pit after his out-lap having forgotten to fit his knee sliders!

It didn’t hold the Gresini Ducati rider up and he was soon into second place behind Friday leader and double Assen winner Francesco Bagnaia.

GASGAS rookie Acosta, just 15th on Friday, and then Aprilia’s Vinales split the 2025 factory Ducati duo, as riders switched across to the hard front tyre.

After a difficult Friday with set-up issues, title leader Jorge Martin took fifth, just ahead of Pramac Ducati team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast front-end fall at Turn 7, which left the Italian shouting at the air in frustration.

Raul Fernandez was slower to walk away from a replica accident at the same place just before the midway stage.

A sore Aleix Espargaro returned to action after his heavy accident at the final corner on Friday.

The Spaniard saved a scare on gravel left on the track from the Fernandez accident, immediately gesturing for the hazard to be removed.

It took a while, but red flags were eventually waved to allow the track to be cleaned.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Acosta and Fabio Quartararo, will now begin.