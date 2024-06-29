2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'31.670s
|4/13
|313k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.073s
|13/15
|308k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.321s
|13/15
|314k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.380s
|6/15
|308k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.504s
|5/16
|310k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.609s
|13/15
|310k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.648s
|6/13
|307k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.657s
|7/16
|310k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.737s
|6/13
|305k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.741s
|8/16
|306k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.776s
|13/14
|304k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.816s
|12/14
|316k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.819s
|13/16
|311k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.000s
|9/10
|310k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.020s
|15/16
|311k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.096s
|12/16
|311k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.174s
|13/14
|306k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.372s
|11/14
|306k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.574s
|11/14
|308k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.718s
|11/14
|308k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.726s
|5/15
|305k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.740s
|17/17
|304k
|23
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.798s
|13/14
|308k
* Rookie
|Official Assen MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)
Francesco Bagnaia continues his stranglehold on the top of the Assen timesheets by leading final practice for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta.
Marc Marquez was forced to pit after his out-lap having forgotten to fit his knee sliders!
It didn’t hold the Gresini Ducati rider up and he was soon into second place behind Friday leader and double Assen winner Francesco Bagnaia.
GASGAS rookie Acosta, just 15th on Friday, and then Aprilia’s Vinales split the 2025 factory Ducati duo, as riders switched across to the hard front tyre.
After a difficult Friday with set-up issues, title leader Jorge Martin took fifth, just ahead of Pramac Ducati team-mate Franco Morbidelli.
Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast front-end fall at Turn 7, which left the Italian shouting at the air in frustration.
Raul Fernandez was slower to walk away from a replica accident at the same place just before the midway stage.
A sore Aleix Espargaro returned to action after his heavy accident at the final corner on Friday.
The Spaniard saved a scare on gravel left on the track from the Fernandez accident, immediately gesturing for the hazard to be removed.
It took a while, but red flags were eventually waved to allow the track to be cleaned.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Acosta and Fabio Quartararo, will now begin.