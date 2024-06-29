2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'31.670s4/13313k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.073s13/15308k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.321s13/15314k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.380s6/15308k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.504s5/16310k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.609s13/15310k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.648s6/13307k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.657s7/16310k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.737s6/13305k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.741s8/16306k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.776s13/14304k
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.816s12/14316k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.819s13/16311k
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.000s9/10310k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.020s15/16311k
16Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.096s12/16311k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.174s13/14306k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.372s11/14306k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.574s11/14308k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.718s11/14308k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.726s5/15305k
22Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.740s17/17304k
23Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.798s13/14308k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia continues his stranglehold on the top of the Assen timesheets by leading final practice for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta.

Marc Marquez was forced to pit after his out-lap having forgotten to fit his knee sliders!

It didn’t hold the Gresini Ducati rider up and he was soon into second place behind Friday leader and double Assen winner Francesco Bagnaia.

GASGAS rookie Acosta, just 15th on Friday, and then Aprilia’s Vinales split the 2025 factory Ducati duo, as riders switched across to the hard front tyre.

After a difficult Friday with set-up issues, title leader Jorge Martin took fifth, just ahead of Pramac Ducati team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast front-end fall at Turn 7, which left the Italian shouting at the air in frustration.

Raul Fernandez was slower to walk away from a replica accident at the same place just before the midway stage.

A sore Aleix Espargaro returned to action after his heavy accident at the final corner on Friday.

The Spaniard saved a scare on gravel left on the track from the Fernandez accident, immediately gesturing for the hazard to be removed.

It took a while, but red flags were eventually waved to allow the track to be cleaned.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Acosta and Fabio Quartararo, will now begin.

