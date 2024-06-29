Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP

MotoGP World Championship leader Jorge Martin will drop from second to fifth on Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix grid after being penalised by the FIM Stewards.

The Pramac Ducati rider was “observed to be riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez] at Turns 2-3" during Qualifying 2.

“As a first offence for the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a 3 grid positions penalty.”

Although Martin was seen to have held up Fernandez, they were in a group of riders.

Martin had gestured frustration at being held up by others seeking a tow shortly before.

The Spaniard's world championship lead has shrunk to 15 points after a lights-to-flag victory by Francesco Bagnaia ahead of the #89 in the Sprint.

Martin's penalty moves Maverick Vinales to second on the grid and Alex Marquez to the outside of the front row.

Aleix Espargaro is now at the head of row two in fourth, should he be fit to ride after Saturday's accident on the final lap of the Sprint.