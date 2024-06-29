Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’

Maverick Vinales returned to the MotoGP Sprint rostrum for the first time since Le Mans by finishing behind the Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin at Assen.

Starting on the front row, Vinales crucially lost a place to Alex Marquez on the opening lap.

The Aprilia had returned to ‘best of the rest’ behind Bagnaia and Martin by lap 2, but the slipstream was broken and he gradually lost ground to the Desmosedicis ahead.

“I'm satisfied, but at the same time I want to fight for the victory,” said Vinales, who was 4.103s behind Bagnaia.

“As I mentioned yesterday, they do something for Saturday than Sunday because they are much stronger today. Also, we are more strong but not enough.

“However we need to be pleased, I think we take out the maximum from the bike. Today it was a third. But we keep working. I think tomorrow we have another great opportunity.

“Let's hope for everyone on the medium tyre, because I feel much more competitive.”

The Spaniard, competing in his first event since signing for Tech3 KTM next season, feels a stronger start will be crucial on Sunday.

“I need to get in the slipstream. Because when I'm alone, I didn't make the top speed and I lose one-tenth there,” Vinales revealed. Then I carry that for all the track.

“So I need to start and get in the slipstream of Pecco or Jorge. And then I think I will be more competitive.”

Team-mate Aleix Espargaro and wild-card Lorenzo Savadori were both taken to hospital for checks after separate accidents during the Sprint.