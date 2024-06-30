Alex Rins injury after highside explained; a doubt for next week’s race

Alex Rins’ Dutch MotoGP ended at Turn 1 after a brutal highside.

The Yamaha rider was able to walk away himself, and went to the medical centre at the circuit initially.

The earliest discoveries of injuries are a fracture in Rins’ right foot and a severe bruise on his right wrist.

He is immediately flying to Madrid where he will undergo more medical tests.

As a result, he is a doubt to compete in next weekend’s German MotoGP.

"It's been a difficult race today at the TT Assen" Massimo Meregalli said.

"We knew, realistically speaking, that our starting positions would make it tough to make much progress.

"Fabio did well to defend his place during the first half of the race, but we can't be satisfied with 12th position and need to keep working.

"Alex was very unlucky to have such a big crash in the first corner, especially after a decent start.

"The punishment didn't fit the crime. He hurt his right hand and foot and will return to Madrid to consult his doctor.

"We are lucky that the injury is not worse, but he will likely still need to have surgery. We will release a further update as soon as we have more information."

It was a miserable day for Rins which started with news that he is likely to extend his stay at Yamaha.

Rins’ current contract is expiring this year but he and Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis both told Sky Italia that they are deep into negotiations over a new deal.

There is renewed optimism at Yamaha this weekend after confirmation that they have added Pramac as a satellite team.

By keeping Rins in their factory team alongside Quartararo next year, Yamaha can focus on filling their two new bikes.

Teammate Fabio Quartararo finished the Dutch MotoGP in 12th, exactly where he started the race.

Quartararo ends the weekend 12th in the MotoGP standings, and Rins 20th.