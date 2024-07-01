Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”

Following another strong showing at the Dutch MotoGP, Fabio Di Giannantonio has revealed the type of bike he will be riding in 2025.

No, Di Giannantonio did not comment on where his future lies, but the Italian did admit that he will be aboard a “really strong bike to fight with”.

“At the moment it’s still unclear for me. We are working for this,” said Di Giannantonio.

“I’m quite sure with these performances I’m doing it’s more trouble for others [laughs].

“But I think we are doing a good job and I think for next year I will have a really strong bike to fight with."

Di Giannantonio could receive a full factory GP25 bike if he stays with VR46 next season, while he’s also been linked with the new Pramac Yamaha team.

Following Marc Marquez’ penalty in the grand prix on Sunday, Di Giannantonio finished as the top GP23 rider, which is his main aim for the coming races.

“The goal is to be the top '23 bike minimum and fight for the podium,” added the Italian. “We will not stop until we get there.

“We are doing a good job and we are fighting for the top five every weekend. I really want to step up and we are in a really good way.”

Di Giannantonio, who was third for much of the race at Assen, eventually finished fourth after a penalty was also handed to Maverick Vinales.

But it was the early stages of the race which piqued a lot of interest as Marc Marquez allowed him through in order to put more heat into his front tyre.

Marquez was below the minimum requirement, something that also happened to Di Giannantonio later in the race as he returned the favour.

Speaking about the confusing situation, Di Giannantonio said: “I don’t know about him but from my side yes because I was locking the front and really wanted to make my rhythm.

“But then I was starting to feel that the front was a bit cold and was having some moments in the fast corners.

“With this wind I thought maybe it’s time to be behind and reheat the front tyre.

“That’s what I did but let too many riders pass. I think we have done a good job.

“When you start to be this fast and can manage these things it shows you are at a good level and are comfortable with the bike. I think everything is quite positive.”