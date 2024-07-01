Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”

Fabio Di Giannantonio believes he will be on a very competitive bike in 2025.

Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio

Following another strong showing at the Dutch MotoGP, Fabio Di Giannantonio has revealed the type of bike he will be riding in 2025.

No, Di Giannantonio did not comment on where his future lies, but the Italian did admit that he will be aboard a “really strong bike to fight with”.

“At the moment it’s still unclear for me. We are working for this,” said Di Giannantonio. 

“I’m quite sure with these performances I’m doing it’s more trouble for others [laughs].

“But I think we are doing a good job and I think for next year I will have a really strong bike to fight with."

Di Giannantonio could receive a full factory GP25 bike if he stays with VR46 next season, while he’s also been linked with the new Pramac Yamaha team.

Following Marc Marquez’ penalty in the grand prix on Sunday, Di Giannantonio finished as the top GP23 rider, which is his main aim for the coming races.

“The goal is to be the top '23 bike minimum and fight for the podium,” added the Italian. “We will not stop until we get there.

“We are doing a good job and we are fighting for the top five every weekend. I really want to step up and we are in a really good way.”

Di Giannantonio, who was third for much of the race at Assen, eventually finished fourth after a penalty was also handed to Maverick Vinales.

But it was the early stages of the race which piqued a lot of interest as Marc Marquez allowed him through in order to put more heat into his front tyre.

Marquez was below the minimum requirement, something that also happened to Di Giannantonio later in the race as he returned the favour.

Speaking about the confusing situation, Di Giannantonio said: “I don’t know about him but from my side yes because I was locking the front and really wanted to make my rhythm.

“But then I was starting to feel that the front was a bit cold and was having some moments in the fast corners.

“With this wind I thought maybe it’s time to be behind and reheat the front tyre.

“That’s what I did but let too many riders pass. I think we have done a good job.

“When you start to be this fast and can manage these things it shows you are at a good level and are comfortable with the bike. I think everything is quite positive.”

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
47m ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture after the Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR
News
1h ago
Zane Smith gets his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in 'crazy' Ally 400 finish
Zane Smith
Zane Smith
F1
News
1h ago
Helmut Marko’s ‘unnecessarily fierce’ verdict on Max Verstappen-Lando Norris clash
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
NASCAR
News
1h ago
"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win
Joey Logano
Joey Logano

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Aprilia hope Aleix Espargaro can make 'miraculous recovery'
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
NASCAR
News
1h ago
'No positives' for Tyler Reddick despite a third place finish in the Ally 400
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir drops update on Honda stay with “feeling that I failed” hint
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller “was able to gain confidence” after radical front-end adjustment
Jack Miller KTM
Jack Miller KTM