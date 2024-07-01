Ducati react to Pramac’s claim that “project of young riders” has been ditched

Ducati have denied the Pramac boss’ claim that they have abandoned their policy of promoting young riders.

Pramac announced at the Dutch MotoGP that they would quit Ducati after 20 years to become a Yamaha satellite team next season.

“They believe in the project of the young riders, which it seems Ducati does not believe anymore,” Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti said to TNT Sports.

It was a clear reference about Ducati’s decision to choose Marc Marquez for their 2025 official team, at the expense of Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has responded to Sky Italia: ""First of all I want to thank Pramac and Paolo for all these years spent together and for the beautiful things we have done.

“Ducati has also grown thanks to their contribution, thanks to the fact that together with them we have developed our bike and the talents that ride it.

“They have certainly done an important job and we are sorry both from a professional and human point of view to lose such a beautiful and important reality.

“Having said that, unfortunately, the whole world wanted us to lose a team next year and in the end it happened.

“We haven't changed our philosophy, we continue to want to focus on young people as well since we have signed a contract with Fermin Aldeguer with whom we are aiming a lot.

“And we would like to do with him exactly what we did with Pecco, with Enea and also with Martin.

“It's clear that we will no longer do it with Pramac but with another team.

“We will have three teams and no longer four, life goes on and so we will have to move forward."

Moto2 teenage talent Aldeguer has been signed to a contract to be promoted into MotoGP next year with Ducati.

It was presumed that his destination was Pramac, which is no longer the case due to their decision to go to Yamaha.

Instead, Aldeguer must be placed into the Gresini or VR46 teams.

Ducati must also decide what to do with the factory bikes that, this season, are given to Pramac’s Martin and teammate Franco Morbidelli.