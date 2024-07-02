Pecco Bagnaia on Jorge Martin at Aprilia: “His riding style suits perfectly to that bike”

After being turned down in favour of Marc Marquez for the 2025 factory Ducati seat, MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin will be taking his talents to Aprilia.

Martin, who finished runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in both races at Assen last weekend, still leads the Italian by 10 points heading into Sachsenring this weekend, where he won both races in 2023.

Whether it’s the remainder of this season or going forward with Aprilia, Martin is unlikely to lose his status as a title contender.

But after being snubbed by Ducati, Bagnaia believes a stronger version of Martin will be shown for the remainder of 2024.

Bagnaia told TNT sports: “I think Jorge is a very strong rider. His speed, his braking point is fantastic.

“With Aprilia next season he will be good because his riding style suits perfectly to the Aprilia bike. But I think this season he will be even stronger.”

Bagnaia’s win at Assen marked the third season in succession that he’s won at the Dutch venue.

MotoGP has never been more competitive, making his victory all the more impressive, however, the Italian expects a big challenge in the second half of the season.

Bagnaia added: “At the moment I think it is the highest level we have ever had in the championship.

“It’s incredible how fast we are in every circuit. We are six, seven tenths faster on every track. The competition right now is fantastic. I love it.

“Martin is in great shape. Marc is doing a good job and we will have to see with Acosta, Vinales, and many riders that in this second part of the championship, with all the contracts signed are more free to be focused on riding.”