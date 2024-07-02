Pecco Bagnaia on Jorge Martin at Aprilia: “His riding style suits perfectly to that bike”

Francesco Bagnaia believes Jorge Martin will “suit perfectly” the Aprilia, but that “this season he will be even stronger.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

After being turned down in favour of Marc Marquez for the 2025 factory Ducati seat, MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin will be taking his talents to Aprilia.

Martin, who finished runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in both races at Assen last weekend, still leads the Italian by 10 points heading into Sachsenring this weekend, where he won both races in 2023.

Whether it’s the remainder of this season or going forward with Aprilia, Martin is unlikely to lose his status as a title contender.

But after being snubbed by Ducati, Bagnaia believes a stronger version of Martin will be shown for the remainder of 2024.

Bagnaia told TNT sports: “I think Jorge is a very strong rider. His speed, his braking point is fantastic.

“With Aprilia next season he will be good because his riding style suits perfectly to the Aprilia bike. But I think this season he will be even stronger.”

Bagnaia’s win at Assen marked the third season in succession that he’s won at the Dutch venue.

MotoGP has never been more competitive, making his victory all the more impressive, however, the Italian expects a big challenge in the second half of the season.

Bagnaia added: “At the moment I think it is the highest level we have ever had in the championship.

“It’s incredible how fast we are in every circuit. We are six, seven tenths faster on every track. The competition right now is fantastic. I love it.

“Martin is in great shape. Marc is doing a good job and we will have to see with Acosta, Vinales, and many riders that in this second part of the championship, with all the contracts signed are more free to be focused on riding.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
America’s top prospect breaks collarbone, but has MotoGP teams chasing his signature
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris “can’t be friends” after Austrian GP F1 flashpoint
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Ducati react to “collateral damage” of choosing Marc Marquez
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
7h ago
“This weekend’s helped” - Daniel Ricciardo given boost as he fights for F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Johann Zarco says expectation at Honda has changed due to bleak run of results
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
Toto Wolff reveals plan to attract Max Verstappen: “2026 is where lots of things will change”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
Other
Commercial
9h ago
The growing influence of gambling in motorsports
RPD Racing
RPD Racing
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s brilliance at Assen lauded by rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
9h ago
Aston Martin sign ex-Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,