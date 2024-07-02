Official: HRC confirm Aleix Espargaro as MotoGP test rider

HRC have confirmed the signing of Aleix Espargaro as their test rider in 2025.

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Honda have officially signed Aleix Espargaro as its MotoGP test rider for the 2025 season.

Espargaro decided to hang up his boots full-time prior to his home grand prix in Barcelona, which then led to rumours he could seek a test rider role.

Honda acted swiftly as it became clear that the two parties were close to an agreement.

That agreement has now become official as Espargaro will lead Honda’s test program alongside Stefan Bradl.

Honda are going through their worst period in MotoGP history, therefore signing someone of Espargaro’s talent and experience could be invaluable.

Espargaro missed last weekend’s Dutch MotoGP after suffering two huge crashes, the seocnd of which was on the final lap of the sprint race.

Espargaro fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand during the accident, but the Spaniard will undergo magnetotherapy in a bid to speed up the recovery process and be fit for this weekend’s German grand prix at Sachsenring.

Confirming Espargaro as their new test rider alongside Bradl and not instead of the German, Honda’s statement said: “Honda Racing Corporation will bolster their testing program with the addition of Aleix Espargaro as a Test Rider in 2025.

“With close to 250 premier class starts, the 34-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience on Grand Prix machinery as well as the pedigree of three victories and over 1,300 MotoGP points.

“He will join HRC stalwart Stefan Bradl in continuing the development of the Honda RC213V.”

The best result for a Honda at Assen was P13 for Johann Zarco, while Joan Mir crashed out of another race, highlighting the importance of securing a big name to their test team to push the project forward.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
America’s top prospect breaks collarbone, but has MotoGP teams chasing his signature
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris “can’t be friends” after Austrian GP F1 flashpoint
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati react to “collateral damage” of choosing Marc Marquez
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
4h ago
“This weekend’s helped” - Daniel Ricciardo given boost as he fights for F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Johann Zarco says expectation at Honda has changed due to bleak run of results
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff reveals plan to attract Max Verstappen: “2026 is where lots of things will change”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
Other
Commercial
6h ago
The growing influence of gambling in motorsports
RPD Racing
RPD Racing
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s brilliance at Assen lauded by rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
7h ago
Aston Martin sign ex-Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,