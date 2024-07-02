Official: HRC confirm Aleix Espargaro as MotoGP test rider

Honda have officially signed Aleix Espargaro as its MotoGP test rider for the 2025 season.

Espargaro decided to hang up his boots full-time prior to his home grand prix in Barcelona, which then led to rumours he could seek a test rider role.

Honda acted swiftly as it became clear that the two parties were close to an agreement.

That agreement has now become official as Espargaro will lead Honda’s test program alongside Stefan Bradl.

Honda are going through their worst period in MotoGP history, therefore signing someone of Espargaro’s talent and experience could be invaluable.

Espargaro missed last weekend’s Dutch MotoGP after suffering two huge crashes, the seocnd of which was on the final lap of the sprint race.

Espargaro fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand during the accident, but the Spaniard will undergo magnetotherapy in a bid to speed up the recovery process and be fit for this weekend’s German grand prix at Sachsenring.

Confirming Espargaro as their new test rider alongside Bradl and not instead of the German, Honda’s statement said: “Honda Racing Corporation will bolster their testing program with the addition of Aleix Espargaro as a Test Rider in 2025.

“With close to 250 premier class starts, the 34-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience on Grand Prix machinery as well as the pedigree of three victories and over 1,300 MotoGP points.

“He will join HRC stalwart Stefan Bradl in continuing the development of the Honda RC213V.”

The best result for a Honda at Assen was P13 for Johann Zarco, while Joan Mir crashed out of another race, highlighting the importance of securing a big name to their test team to push the project forward.