VR46 targets factory-spec 'Pramac' Ducati for 2025

Following Pramac's departure to Yamaha, VR46 sets its sights on securing the third factory Ducati for MotoGP 2025.

Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio

Pramac’s switch from Ducati to Yamaha in MotoGP next season also means its supply of factory-spec Desmosedicis is up for grabs at VR46 or Gresini.

Unfortunately for both, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has revealed that the loss of Pramac will also result in fewer factory-spec bikes.

“The goal is to have 3 official bikes and 3 from the previous year,” Dall’Igna told Sky Italia.

In other words, only one of Ducati’s four satellite riders next season will join Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on 2025 factory-spec machines.

VR46, which turned down the Yamaha offer to pursue closer links with Ducati, has set its sights on securing that GP25.

“That’s the target and what we are working for,” a VR46 team source told Crash.net.

VR46 had already been seeking factory machines for Marco Bezzecchi, but the young Italian has since signed to become a factory Aprilia rider in 2025.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio has emerged as Marc Marquez’s closest GP23 rival but is rumoured to be of interest to the new factory Pramac Yamaha project, which will have factory M1s.

However, might factory GP25s be enough to keep the Qatar 2023 winner with VR46 in the aftermath of Ducati losing fellow race winners Martin, Enea Bastianini and Bezzecchi?

Di Giannantonio scored a season-best fourth place at Assen last Sunday, helped by penalties for Marquez and Maverick Vinales. Eighth place in the world championship also puts Diggia on course for his best MotoGP season.

“We're coming from a great weekend at Assen,” di Giannantonio said ahead of this weekend’s German round.

“We're doing a great job, I'm happy, and we're coming from a great momentum. We have two races in two weeks, let's not lose our rhythm and try to do another super race to confirm our potential.”

But VR46 might need to find a seat for current Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli, while Ducati needs a place for Fermin Aldeguer.

Gresini only has one ride available, to take over from Marc Marquez, with Alex already re-signing for two more years.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
24m ago
Mercedes’ aggressive development push explained with ‘upgrades every single race’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
36m ago
VR46 targets factory-spec 'Pramac' Ducati for 2025
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull reveal special fan designed F1 livery for British GP
Red Bull's special livery for the British Grand Prix
Red Bull's special livery for the British Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Official: Remy Gardner returns to MotoGP with Yamaha
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Brivio confirms: ‘Sachsenring Raul Fernandez's last race on 2023 Aprilia’
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
17h ago
America’s top prospect breaks collarbone, but has MotoGP teams chasing his signature
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
17h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris “can’t be friends” after Austrian GP F1 flashpoint
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with…
MotoGP
News
18h ago
Ducati react to “collateral damage” of choosing Marc Marquez
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
19h ago
“This weekend’s helped” - Daniel Ricciardo given boost as he fights for F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…