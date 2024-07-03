VR46 targets factory-spec 'Pramac' Ducati for 2025

Pramac’s switch from Ducati to Yamaha in MotoGP next season also means its supply of factory-spec Desmosedicis is up for grabs at VR46 or Gresini.

Unfortunately for both, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has revealed that the loss of Pramac will also result in fewer factory-spec bikes.

“The goal is to have 3 official bikes and 3 from the previous year,” Dall’Igna told Sky Italia.

In other words, only one of Ducati’s four satellite riders next season will join Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on 2025 factory-spec machines.

VR46, which turned down the Yamaha offer to pursue closer links with Ducati, has set its sights on securing that GP25.

“That’s the target and what we are working for,” a VR46 team source told Crash.net.

VR46 had already been seeking factory machines for Marco Bezzecchi, but the young Italian has since signed to become a factory Aprilia rider in 2025.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio has emerged as Marc Marquez’s closest GP23 rival but is rumoured to be of interest to the new factory Pramac Yamaha project, which will have factory M1s.

However, might factory GP25s be enough to keep the Qatar 2023 winner with VR46 in the aftermath of Ducati losing fellow race winners Martin, Enea Bastianini and Bezzecchi?

Di Giannantonio scored a season-best fourth place at Assen last Sunday, helped by penalties for Marquez and Maverick Vinales. Eighth place in the world championship also puts Diggia on course for his best MotoGP season.

“We're coming from a great weekend at Assen,” di Giannantonio said ahead of this weekend’s German round.

“We're doing a great job, I'm happy, and we're coming from a great momentum. We have two races in two weeks, let's not lose our rhythm and try to do another super race to confirm our potential.”

But VR46 might need to find a seat for current Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli, while Ducati needs a place for Fermin Aldeguer.

Gresini only has one ride available, to take over from Marc Marquez, with Alex already re-signing for two more years.