“Inside gossip” of major hurdle US starlet Joe Roberts faces in MotoGP dream

Rumours from inside the MotoGP paddock have been shared which could pose a problem for Joe Roberts.

The Moto2 star wants to become the only American rider in MotoGP next season.

But a major hurdle has arisen at Aprilia’s satellite project, Trackhouse, who rebranded to a US-backed team this year so appear the likeliest destination for Roberts.

“Everything is there except one really important factor,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson revealed.

“We did some digging on this, speaking to important people.

“The issue Joe has got, believe it or not, is the team manager Davide Brivio.

“I’m not going to say [Brivio] is not a fan. He’s incredibly experienced, has been brought into Trackhouse because he’s the man with all the experience.

“Trackhouse trust Brivio to make the decision on riders.

“He’s looking at Joe and saying ‘if I’ve got the choice of bringing the best riders to this team, there are riders I’d put in front of Joe’.

“First and foremost, more experienced riders.

“He’s not convinced that Joe is the man for the job, that’s what I’ve been told.

“You can’t argue with what I’m going to say - you’d keep Miguel Oliveira in front of him. Oliveira has won five MotoGP races. Move Miguel aside to put Roberts in?

“Then put Jack Miller in. Miller is out of a job and will go wherever he can get a ride.

“Joan Mir? People say he will definitely stay at Honda, and he might do. But is Mir available? Is Alex Rins available?

“Brivio, the Trackhouse manager, has to deal with it. That’s what I’ve been told. It’s not my opinion. That’s the inside gossip.”

Sylvain Guintoli insists Roberts does deserve the step up into the premier class.

“Yeah I think so,” he said. “He’s got a lot of experience and, this year, he’s showing a different side.

“He’s going great, doing really special rides. He looks good. If it happens, it’s got to happen now. Everything is there for it to happen.”