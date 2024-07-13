Jack Miller told “timing is everything” and backed for Pramac Yamaha move

Jack Miller’s “extensive experience” would suit the new Pramac Yamaha project, it has been claimed.

Pramac’s decision to swap Ducati for Yamaha next season has created new opportunities in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Miller, who has lost his place at KTM, has been named on a three-rider shortlist by Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti as he considers his options.

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson told Miller to pursue the chance: “It’s a guaranteed factory bike, fully supported financially by Yamaha.

“It sounds like they will pay the riders’ salaries. It makes sense.

“Timing is everything. Yamaha are in a hole but they are fighting, and Honda are in a deeper hole with less direction.”

Sylvain Guintoli added: “Jack and Miguel Oliveira would be good for that team.

“They both have extensive experience.

“KTM said that Jack brought knowledge to them from Ducati. So he would be a good choice.

“There will be a rule change soon. And, at Yamaha, there are glimpses of competitiveness coming back.”

Pedro Acosta’s rise to the KTM factory team, and the decision to name the new-look duo of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini at Tech3 means Miller’s days with the manufacturer are numbered.

However, he retains credit for advancing the competitiveness of their bike in his two seasons since joining from Ducati.

However, Miller has been critical of how KTM handled his exit.

He claimed he was told that he would be retained, only to receive a phone call informing him of his axing just hours before Vinales and Bastianini were publicly announced.

“It’s not the way you want to be treated,” Hodgson said.

“You take people at face value. And if you’re told that you’ve got a job…

“It’s a great feeling knowing you’ve got a job. Then suddenly he hasn’t.

“Where is he going to go? That’s the million dollar question. There are seats available. Ducatis, Hondas and Yamahas are floating around.”