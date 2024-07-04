Aleix Espargaro: The Aprilia will suit ‘angry, hungry’ Jorge Martin

Aleix Espargaro says he ‘couldn’t be happier’ that Jorge Martin will take over his Aprilia seat for MotoGP 2025.

Although Espargaro is switching to Honda test riding duties after retiring at the end of this season, he took a personal interest in securing good friend Martin’s signature at Aprilia.

“I couldn’t be happier. My best friend and the leader of the championship will be riding my bike next year,” Espargaro said.

“He had some doubts. He had another very good option on the table. He came to my motorhome. After the [Mugello] race we spent 5 hours talking. He asked many things technically.

“Then obviously he was quite disappointed with Ducati, so he was very interested on the human side, how is the team. He saw how happy I am, how much I enjoy these years with Aprilia. So it was quite easy to convince him.

“On the Monday morning [after Mugello], I said to Massimo [Rivola] ‘prepare the contract, he’s convinced’. Everybody was very happy in Aprilia.”

But having spent his entire MotoGP career on a Ducati at Pramac, what will Martin need to adapt to most on the RS-GP?

“He [will have] a very, very strong bike,” Espargaro said. “It’s different from the Ducati. At Ducati, they ride a lot with the throttle. With the Aprilia, you can push a lot with the front brake.

“Jorge is a rider who loves to ride with the front brake. They have some locking problems with the Ducati on the brakes so also this will be easier on the Aprilia.

“Maybe on the engine side he will struggle a bit more because the Aprilia is not as strong. But when you’re talented, it’s a bike: An engine, two wheels and full gas!”

Espargaro is adamant that Aprilia couldn't have done better than Martin.

“Number 1. He’s the best one! I mean, who else can you take?" Espargaro said.

"He’s leading the championship. He’s angry at his manufacturer at how they treat him. He’s super hungry to win with a new brand. He’s young, a good guy. He’s learning from the best, like me! [laughs]

“I think Aprilia has been lucky and Jorge has been lucky to find each other.”

Espargaro also believes the rider-manufacturer reshuffle will make the championship more balanced.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting,” he said.

“Ducati, with the strategy they take [picking Marc Marquez but losing Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi], which I respect, they helped a lot the other manufacturers.

“KTM is going to be super strong. Aprilia is going to be strong. With really motivated riders in both KTM and in Aprilia. [Ducati are going] to lose two bikes.

“We’re going to balance the championship.”

Espargaro's team-mate Maverick Vinales is also leaving Aprilia, for Tech3 KTM next season.

Martin starts this weekend’s German MotoGP with a ten-point lead over Ducati’s reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.