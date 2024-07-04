Luca Marini says “we had a lot of potential in Assen” despite persistent struggles

Luca Marini: “In Assen we had a lot of potential, so my objective is to deliver on that and show the progress we have been making.”

Luca Marini Honda
Luca Marini Honda

Luca Marini says Honda are making considerable progress even if results haven’t shown throughout the 2024 MotoGP season thus far.

Marini, and the three other Hondas, qualified inside the final five places in Assen before struggling to score points.

But the Italian is hopeful of delivering more potential this weekend at Sachsenring.

Marini said: “In Germany we need to find the luck that we lost last weekend. I’m approaching the weekend the same as every other one – determined to work hard and make progress.

“In Assen we had a lot of potential, so my objective is to deliver on that and show the progress we have been making.”

Despite getting closer to a new deal with Honda, Joan Mir suffered another disastrous round in Assen as he crashed out of the race.

Mir’s DNF in Assen was his fourth in the last six rounds, meaning he’s finished just half the grand prix’s so far in 2024.

“No time to rest! Straight back to it as we now arrive in Germany” said Mir ahead of the weekend. 

“Sachsenring is a very different track to Assen, so let’s see what can happen there.

“I think the plan for the weekend will be similar to that of Assen, making the most of our package and confirming a few things before this second break.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Fabio Quartararo’s preferred Pramac Yamaha riders: "This guy on my right, and a rookie"
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
20m ago
Max Verstappen “doesn’t give a s***” about critics; still mates with Lando Norris
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
23m ago
Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati losing two bikes: “Eight bikes was critical...”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
52m ago
Fernando Alonso hits out at “over regulated” F1: “We’re taking away the incentive..”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez warns against “unreal expectations” on Sachsenring return
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz gives “five-year” hint amid “stressful” talks over next F1 drive
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton disputes McLaren claim about his scraps with Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris backtracks on need for Max Verstappen apology: “We’ve talked about it”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton sets the record straight on buying Gresini MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…