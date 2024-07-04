Luca Marini says “we had a lot of potential in Assen” despite persistent struggles

Luca Marini says Honda are making considerable progress even if results haven’t shown throughout the 2024 MotoGP season thus far.

Marini, and the three other Hondas, qualified inside the final five places in Assen before struggling to score points.

But the Italian is hopeful of delivering more potential this weekend at Sachsenring.

Marini said: “In Germany we need to find the luck that we lost last weekend. I’m approaching the weekend the same as every other one – determined to work hard and make progress.

“In Assen we had a lot of potential, so my objective is to deliver on that and show the progress we have been making.”

Despite getting closer to a new deal with Honda, Joan Mir suffered another disastrous round in Assen as he crashed out of the race.

Mir’s DNF in Assen was his fourth in the last six rounds, meaning he’s finished just half the grand prix’s so far in 2024.

“No time to rest! Straight back to it as we now arrive in Germany” said Mir ahead of the weekend.

“Sachsenring is a very different track to Assen, so let’s see what can happen there.

“I think the plan for the weekend will be similar to that of Assen, making the most of our package and confirming a few things before this second break.”