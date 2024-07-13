John McGuinness following Valentino Rossi: “He’s smooth, it looks effortless”

Valentino Rossi "still really quick, really fast"

John McGuinness and Valentino Rossi
John McGuinness and Valentino Rossi

John McGuinness and Valentino Rossi were just two of the motorcycle racing legends from different series brought together by a recent Monster Energy Legends Day.

The Isle of Man TT icon and the MotoGP superstar were on track at Silverstone, joined by a who’s who of other past and current riders.

"This little fella from Italy came steaming past me on the back-straight," McGuinness joked to TNT Sports.

"Somebody called Valentino Rossi, I thought 'he is pretty fast, I'll get on the back of him'.

"He dragged me round to do the fastest lap I've ever done at Silverstone.

"I bit the screen, trying to hang on as much as I could!

"I was more interested in watching him. He's the best in the world."

Sylvain Guintoli added: “John McGuinness got his fastest-ever lap around Silverstone following Rossi! How good is that."

Neil Hodgson, who was in attendance at Silverstone, replied: “Unreal! He was buzzing.

“He comes into the garage, puts the bike on the stand, old school.

“John just being John, said ‘that’s my fastest-ever time around here, following Valentino, he’s smooth! It looks effortless’.

“I said ‘yeah, that’s the signature of Valentino!’ From day one he has made it look easy.”

Guintoli said about Rossi, who is now 45: “He still rides. We have done test sessions with BMW, with Valentino there.

“There was one in Portimao. He was on track with us and he’s still really quick, really fast.”

Suzi Perry added: “He’s doing his car stuff but he said to me: ‘Nothing beats being on a bike’.”

Guintoli replied: “When you step back onto a fast bike there is nothing like it.”

The unlikely friendship between Rossi and McGuinness is one of mutual admiration which has lasted years.

Rossi said in 2021: “John, I’m always in contact with him.”

Rossi was asked if he would have liked to have raced McGuinness at the Isle of Man TT.

“It is very close to the panoramic streets of Tavullia,” he replied.

“Where we learned to race with the scooters on normal roads, not a track. Similar to the TT.

“But I don’t want to race against him at the TT! He’s too fast!”

