Joan Mir “doesn’t have a better option” | Takaaki Nakagami to be axed by Honda?

The bleak performance of the Honda was still Joan Mir’s best bet for a MotoGP future, he has been told.

Mir is expected to remain with Repsol Honda by signing a new contract for next season and beyond.

He has previously complained, and even publicly talked about retiring, since swapping Suzuki for Honda in 2023.

“The reality is, he doesn’t have a better option,” Mir was told by TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson.

“That is reality. That’s the risk you take when you sign for Honda.

“We’ve seen over the past four or five years that it stalls your career.”

His new teammate Luca Marini has been tied down to a long-term deal, but his first year as a factory rider has been a nightmare.

Marini has regularly been rooted to the back of the pack.

Mir, after multiple crashes last year, has remained upright more often but still cannot extract performance from his bike.

Reprieve for Takaaki Nakagami?

Meanwhile, at LCR Honda, Johann Zarco is contracted into next year but teammate Takaaki Nakagami is not.

Honda reportedly want to keep a Japanese presence among their riders - but Ai Ogura is looming from Moto2, threatening Nakagami’s future.

Ogura was not deemed ready last year but, this season, has delivered far more assured performances.

But Hodgson doubts that Ogura wants to step up into MotoGP yet.

“He was adamant,” Hodgson said at Assen. “I pressed him on it. He said ‘I won’t go unless I win the Moto2 championship’.”

Sylvain Guintoli added: “He will get the ride at some point. It’s better to stay in Moto2 and win the championship.”

Hodgson said: “I guess he’s hoping that if he waits another year, there’s a chance of improving the bike.”

Guintoli: “Or a couple of years for a rule change. But that’s a long time.”