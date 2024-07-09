Yamaha are asked: “Why not approach Toprak Razgatlioglu?”

“If I’m Yamaha I’d be interested in getting Toprak because I’d want someone special"

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March

Yamaha should sign Toprak Razgatlioglu to add “someone special”, they have been told.

The addition of a satellite team, Pramac, to the structure of the Japanese manufacturer next season has shifted the MotoGP landscape.

World Superbikes championship leader Razgatlioglu had claimed he wanted to switch series for 2025 before a U-turn, insisting he wouldn’t break his BMW contract.

“I find it really interesting,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“I was at the Superbikes Misano round, I manage Alex Lowes so I’m across what is happening.

“When you stand at the side of the track and watch Toprak, he’s even more impressive. He dominated that weekend.

“The other BMW riders, who are top riders, were nowhere near.

“We are all aware that Toprak is a special talent.

“If you are Yamaha with four full factory bikes next year, or Honda with four bikes, and you’ve got experienced riders but you need someone special? Why not approach Toprak?"

He said last weekend at Assen: “If I’m Yamaha I’d be interested in getting Toprak because I’d want someone special, where the rider can make a difference.

“Toprak can make a difference. It sounds like he’s had an approach from Honda…”

It since appears that Joan Mir will re-sign with Honda, alongside the contracted Luca Marini. Johann Zarco is tied to LCR Honda, but Takaaki Nakagami's future is undecided.

Razgatlioglu’s insistence that he would swap WSBK for MotoGP in 2025 has dampened due to the lack of factory bikes on offer.

Last year he tested Yamaha’s MotoGP bike but it wasn’t enough to prompt them to immediately bring him over.

Instead, Razgatlioglu split with Yamaha’s WSBK project and joined BMW where he has emerged as a threat for the championship again.

But he remains an intriguing option for any MotoGP brave enough to back his ability to quickly adapt to a different machine.

