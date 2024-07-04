Pedro Acosta admits breaking Marc Marquez record “is not going to be easy”

Pedro Acosta says breaking the record to become the youngest MotoGP race winner “is not going to be easy”.

Pedro Acosta has one final chance to become the youngest MotoGP race winner this weekend at Sahcsenring.

However, two big obstacles remain in his way. The first is that Ducati have been untouchable in recent races.

Ducati have won five of the last six races including sprints - Francesco Bagnaia has won all five - while they have locked out the podium in the last five grand prix’.

“Let’s see how it goes,” said Acosta when speaking to MotoGP.com. “It’s true that we will try to find our approach to the weekend.

“It’s not going to be easy to beat him but let’s see how the weekend will go and where we can arrive.

“It is something nice to have this record but it is not something we are looking at.

“We need to focus, do a good job and be competitive again.”

KTM’s form in recent rounds has not been as expected, although Acosta has still managed to impress despite crashing out of the Dutch MotoGP on the final lap.

Fast corners have been a particular concern, however, the rookie sensation believes Sachsenring can suit the RC16.

Asked if he’s confident about their chances, Acosta added: “I think so. In fast tracks we are struggling a bit more but in corners like we have here in Sachsenring our bike is working a bit better.”

Marquez achieved his first MotoGP victory in just his second race, at COTA in 2013, doing so at the age of 20 years and 63 days.

Acosta will be beyond the age of 20 years old and 63 days by the time MotoGP races at Silverstone in the first week of August. 

