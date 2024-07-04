Valentino Rossi announced heartwarming news - with a ‘Doctor’ joke

“She’s definitely a female, Doctor..."

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi and his partner Francesca are set to welcome another baby.

Their first daughter Giulietta was born in 2022 and is now set to become a sister to another little girl, the couple announced.

And - classic Vale - the news was announced in trademark fashion.

“She’s definitely a female, Doctor,” was the caption on social media, a play on Rossi’s MotoGP nickname.

“Franci is pregnant, we are expecting another girl.”

The MotoGP championship replied: “The best news! Congratulations to all the family, we can't wait to welcome her in the paddock!”

Rossi, aged 45, retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021.

But he has since started racing on four wheels, and competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month.

Although he is still spotted on bikes - including at a recent Monster Energy Legends Day at Silverstone - his main role in the MotoGP paddock is with his team, VR46.

Along with big changes in his personal life, Rossi’s team might encounter big changes next year.

With Pramac exiting to go to Yamaha, VR46 and Gresini are the only remaining satellite teams in the Ducati structure.

It means VR46 hope to profit from the use of a factory bike next season.

