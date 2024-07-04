Dani Pedrosa expects Marc Marquez “to try and hit Pecco where it hurts”

Dani Pedrosa: “I think Marc will arrive and the first thing he’ll try to do is hit Pecco where it really hurts.”

Dani Pedrosa Marc Marquez Misano
Dani Pedrosa Marc Marquez Misano

Dani Pedrosa believes Marc Marquez will do everything in his power to disturb Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati when they become MotoGP teammates next season.

Marquez and Bagnaia will form one of the most talented and fearsome rider pairings in MotoGP history in 2025, but the dynamic between them is sure to cause havoc for Ducati.

Bagnaia has become Ducati’s star rider thanks to his two titles in the last two seasons, but with Marquez coming across from Gresini, things will undoubtedly change.

And Pedrosa, who was team-mate to Marquez for several years at Repsol Honda, believes Bagnaia’s comments have already shown that to be the case.

Pedrosa told DAZN: “Although he’s doing well at the moment he has a structure that’s made for him to get good results. He constantly repeats that no one has to change the status, that tranquillity he feels in the garage, the dynamics and style of work.

“He’s saying it actively and passively to a rider he knows is against him because we’ve already seen everything that happened just with him signing the contract… Yamaha with Pramac, Martin at Aprilia and so on.”

Marquez will have the chance to fight Bagnaia on equal machinery in 2025 as both riders will be riding the GP25.

In recent races the GP24 has proven to hold a clear advantage over the year-old-spec Ducati that Marquez is aboard.

With that factored in and Marquez traditionally dominating every team-mate he’s had, Pedrosa expects the eight-time world champion to try and do the same against Bagnaia.

Pedrosa added: “I think Marc will arrive and the first thing he’ll try to do is hit Pecco where it really hurts.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11m ago
“The racing will be different, strange we didn't see it until now”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
14m ago
George Russell’s verdict on future F1 teammate: ‘It doesn’t matter who’s alongside you'
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Alex Marquez tight-lipped on 2025 team-mate, bike | “Gresini saved my career”
Alex Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo’s preferred Pramac Yamaha riders: "This guy on my right, and a rookie"
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen “doesn’t give a s***” about critics; still mates with Lando Norris
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati losing two bikes: “Eight bikes was critical...”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso hits out at “over regulated” F1: “We’re taking away the incentive..”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez warns against “unreal expectations” on Sachsenring return
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz gives “five-year” hint amid “stressful” talks over next F1 drive
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…