Marc Marquez ‘favourite’ tag dismissed; but GP24 advantage set to vanish

Marc Marquez is not the favourite to win at Sachsenring, he has been warned, although he will benefit from a track will eradicates the factory Ducatis’ advantage.

Marquez has won all eight of the German MotoGPs that he has started, a staggering stat which he hopes to continue on Sunday.

But the imperious form of Pramac’s Jorge Martin and factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia will make his task harder than ever.

“He got asked about this race,” broadcaster Simon Crafar commented. “He said that if he’s good, because Pecco and Jorge are so in-form, going well would be fighting with them. In other words, not going well would be behind them.

“I agree. He hasn’t been on the same level. This is his circuit and he’ll step up? But it’s a step up to their level because they are on fire and have a slight edge machinery-wise.”

Crafar insisted that Marquez cannot be labelled the favourite for victory at Sunday’s German MotoGP despite his historic dominance at the track.

“If Marc continues what he normally does, I’ve repeatedly seen him play it down, not show all his cards, then come out on Sunday and show something extra,” Crafar said.

“I understand why. Why show everybody how fast it is possible to go, and give the opposition a carrot to figure out how to do it?”

Marquez’s crew chief at Gresini, Frankie Carchedi, raised expectation by insisting the Sachsenring is favourable for the GP23.

“Assen was tough and suited more the GP24s,” Carcheci said. “Here the gap is closer and target is clear.”

Crafar responded: “Frankie is bang on.

“This circuit, you spend so much of the lap on constant throttle just adjusting where the bike is.

“It’s all about the turning of the machine, your skill to do it, set-up of the machine, and the edge-grip of the tyre.

“It is so little about engine power and acceleration, which is the edge that the GP24 has. But they can’t use it here. So it’s more even machinery-wise, and more down to the riders.”

Martin is 10 points clear at the top of the championship, ahead of Bagnaia who dominated at Assen a week ago.

Marquez is third, 58 points away from Martin ahead of the German MotoGP which precedes a month-long break from racing.

“They can’t afford to crash, especially on Sunday,” Crafar said.

“That’s the first step if you’re fighting for the championship. The second thing is to beat the other guy, a body blow to them which they’ll sweat on all summer.”

Pedro Acosta will have his last chance to break the record for the youngest-ever MotoGP winner on Sunday.

Marquez holds the record, aged 20 years and 63 days, from 2013.

But Ducati’s advantage over the KTMs has been eye-opening at recent rounds.

Crafar said about Acosta’s and KTM’s hopes: “I agree there is something missing. They haven’t gone slower but the GP24s have moved things along.

“Everybody else is trying to find that step to use that rear tyre like the Ducati does, and to find the pace.

“Turning is a big thing here.

“Pedro has the skill. But when it comes to the win on Sunday? He’ll have to pull out something very special. Maybe ‘do a Marc!’

“I have no idea whether he can do that or not. I hope he can…”