Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati losing two bikes: “Eight bikes was critical...”

Francesco Bagnaia believes that Ducati losing two MotoGP bikes could allow them to focus more on their top riders in 2025.

Pramac completed their stunning switch to Yamaha last weekend in Assen, meaning Ducati will lose two bikes in 2025 while also needing to redistribute their second set of full factory-spec GP25’s to either Gresini or VR46.

But while losing two bikes will mean less data, Bagnaia argued that it’s not all doom and gloom and that the Italian brand can focus more on the current set of riders and bikes.

Bagnaia said: “When they announced two or three years ago that Ducati would have eight bikes, I was not scared but I was thinking that two more bikes and the same engineers, that it could be critical.

“Right now I am thinking the opposite. Less engineers, less bikes, so they can focus more on what we are already doing.

“The important fact is to have another two factory bikes. I really hope that we have two other factory bikes because it is important for the development. We will see.”

Bagnaia, who is on a roll of five consecutive wins including sprint races, nearly won at Sachsenring last season.

A brilliant battle against Jorge Martin took place and the reigning world champion wants to go one step better in 2024.

“I will try for sure,” began Bagnaia. “Last year, on Sunday I finally did a really good race but I didn’t have the chance to win against Jorge because in the last few laps he did a very good defence.

“It was very difficult to overtake him. I was not at my 100% because I had a little bit of pain due to a crash at Le Mans.

“But I remember that my potential was very high. It was all Ducatis in the top five so our bike suits perfectly to this track. We can have a good battle again.”