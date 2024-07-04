Marc Marquez warns against “unreal expectations” on Sachsenring return

Marc Marquez has surprisingly yet to win for Ducati in MotoGP, but the eight-time world champion will likely have his best opportunity of the season at Sachsenring.

Marquez, who failed to reach his best form in Assen, remains third in the championship although he’s fallen 58 points behind Jorge Martin.

While the GP23 has fallen behind the GP24 in terms of performance in recent races, Sachsenring should offer Marquez the chance to go on level terms due to his record at the German circuit, but also because of the track’s tight and twisty nature.

Asked about his chances, Marquez said: “We will see. Predictions are better than last Thursday in Assen. But what I predict is that if I can have a perfect weekend with the correct steps, then maybe I can have the chance to fight these two guys.

“In the last races they were one step in front and Pecco was even two steps in front of the others. I will try to do my 100%.

“Let’s see if being in Sachsenring can help me to have the chance to fight these guys.”

Marquez also went on to add that he will need to ride perfectly if he’s to overcome Martin or Francesco Bagnaia, both of whom have been stronger than Marquez in recent races.

Marquez added: “Yes! Of course. If I want to have the chance I need to ride in a perfect way at Sachsenring, like I did in the past.

“But at the moment, when I arrived here in the past I was competitive in all race tracks and then here I made the difference.

“Now, they are faster in other race tracks so let’s see if I have the level and speed to fight with them. It will not be as easy a weekend as people are saying.”

Marquez warns against “unrealistic expectations”

An 11-time winner around the German circuit, it’s no wonder many are tipping Marquez to do the double this weekend.

But a weekend like Bagnaia’s in Assen, where he topped every session except the morning warm-up is too unreasonable, according to Marquez.

“It’s true that when you arrive at a circuit that you like everything looks nicer,” said Marquez. “It’s true that last year I learned many things during that weekend and one of the things was to have realistic expectations.

“Real expectations are what I said before. Unreal expectations are to be here and first in every session. That is unrealistic expectations.

“We arrived at a circuit that I have won a lot at in the past but now it is the present and in the present there are two riders that, especially in the last races, from Montmelo they increased the speed and I was not able to follow them.”