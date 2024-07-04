Alex Marquez tight-lipped on 2025 team-mate, bike | “Gresini saved my career”

Older brother Marc may be leaving Gresini, but Alex Marquez recently put pen to paper on a new deal to remain at the Italian squad for a third and fourth season at the satellite Ducati team.

“I'm so happy to renew my contract,” Alex said on the eve of this weekend’s German MotoGP.

“I had in my head just this plan because they saved my career in MotoGP two years ago. I feel really comfortable in this team, really appreciate it and have a really good relationship with Nadia [team owner] and everyone."

The 28-year-old moved to MotoGP as the reigning Moto2 champion, alongside brother Marc, at the factory Repsol Honda team in 2020, where he took a pair of podiums in the aftermath of the #93’s arm injuries.

Making way for Pol Espargaro in 2021, Alex then moved to LCR, where he struggled to 16th and 17th in the world championship before rejuvenating his career - and paving the way for Marc - with a switch to Gresini last season.

Celebrating two MotoGP podiums, a Sprint win and ninth overall in his debut year on a Desmosedici, Alex currently has a best of fourth place on the year-old GP23 this season, for tenth place in the standings.

“We know where we need to arrive. We are struggling a little bit more this year. But I think with small changes and keep working like this, the results will arrive,” he said.

While the #73’s renewal was something of a formality, the identity of his brother’s replacement and whether Gresini will inherit any of the 2025 ‘Pramac’ factory bikes is less clear.

“About the bike, it’s something that the team can answer better than me. And about my team-mate, I hear already many, many names,” Alex said.

“I will not say anyone. The fastest one is the one that I want as a team-mate. Because it helps the other rider to push more and to be there.

“So for me it will not change a lot, who will come. I have a goal, an objective and I will work myself to do it.”

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira are among the proven MotoGP race winners that have been linked with the Gresini seat.

Meanwhile, Marquez did admit that a two-year deal gives him a sense of security.

“The motivation, having a contract or not, will be the same for me. But you have that security in yourself to have two years and to work in a good way from the beginning.

“So if you need to risk, if you need to push for the limits you can. You can do it.”