Fabio Quartararo’s preferred Pramac Yamaha riders: "This guy on my right, and a rookie"

There could be two Fabios riding Yamahas in MotoGP next season if Fabio Quartararo gets his way.

Asked to pick his preferred rider line-up for the new Pramac Yamaha project, the 2021 world champion said:

“This guy on my right!” and gestured to current VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio, sitting alongside him on Thursday at the Sachsenring.

“I think Fabio can be the one that can make a really good job for Yamaha.

“I'm pushing on my way to Yamaha because I think that the last 10 months he has been doing a really great job.

“I think that we need a rider like him to really improve on our project and I think a rookie can be also a good idea.”

Pressed on the identity of possible rookies, Quartararo replied:

“I think [Sergio] Garcia, [Alonso] Lopez are names that are really fast in Moto2. And I think they can earn their place into a team like Pramac that at the end will not really be a satellite team, just an extension of a factory [team].”

Responding to Quartararo’s words, di Giannantonio - who had earlier spoken of having a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C for next season, but without naming those options - said:

“I'm grateful for this situation and also to Fabio, honestly, because to have these words from a colleague - a rival but also a friend - is always so good.

“It's not a secret that we are talking with Yamaha, but also with my team [VR46] and the Plan C that I cannot say.

“But also I was talking with Fabio [Quartararo] last week and honestly talking about how is the [Yamaha] project.

“I'm in a really good situation. I'm really happy that I can decide my future. And this weekend I will define more or less the way for my definitely Plan A.”

One perk of signing for Pramac would be a factory contract.

“Yeah, for sure. I think the contract with a factory manufacturer is always different compared to having a contract with a team, without saying anything bad about the teams,” said di Giannantonio, who has spent his MotoGP career on year-old Ducati machinery at Gresini and now VR46.

“For a rider, having the contract from a factory is different. It's the goal that every one of us has and is one of my goals for next season: To have a factory bike, a factory contract and also a factory treatment from a manufacturer.”

di Giannantonio produced the biggest turnaround of the 2023 campaign when, after rarely featuring in the top ten during the first half of the season, he charged to a first podium and then race victory in the closing rounds.

Already aware he was losing his Gresini seat to Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio’s results prompted a U-turn by VR46, which had initially played down signing a non-VR46 Academy rider.

While still chasing a first podium of this season, Diggia has already scored double the points of VR46 team-mate and triple 2023 race winner Marco Bezzecchi, who has signed for the factory Aprilia team.

“Well, for sure I'm in a different situation compared to last year and I’m super grateful for this,” di Giannantonio said of the interest in his signature, having only confirmed his place on this year's grid after the 2023 season had ended.

“It means also that we are doing a really good job this winter and this season.

“For sure we'll talk also this weekend and some days of next week to make my decision. Because in the race weekend, it's always difficult to take a decision for the future. But we are really close to closing my future deal.”

This weekend’s German GP marks the two-year anniversary of Quartararo and Yamaha’s most recent MotoGP victory.

Quartararo gave one final sales pitch to di Giannantonio when asked about how different Diggia might find the Yamaha project compared to being on a class-leading Ducati.

“It’s two different projects,” Quartararo said. “Of course right now the Ducati bike is winning. There are eight riders, next year there will be two less and two more for us.

“Many new people are coming to Yamaha. The [new Yamaha] project starts from, let's say, January-February. Of course you cannot start a new project and four-five months later already be fighting for the top.

“Last year we were really in a difficult situation. Right now, we're changing a lot and it takes time, I know.

“I think in his place it’s much better to have two options than zero. Of course the choice is a difficult one… But I think it’s interesting to have both options.”

Alex Rins, missing this weekend's German MotoGP due to injury, is expected to keep his Monster Yamaha seat alongside Quartararo for 2025.