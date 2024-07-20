Fierce criticism of Aleix Espargaro’s loyalty: “The captain has abandoned ship!”

Aleix Espargaro has been lambasted for a perceived lack of loyalty towards Aprilia.

The veteran MotoGP rider has announced his retirement at the end of this season.

Swiftly after that confirmation, Espargaro penned a deal to join Honda as a test rider.

Espargaro has insisted his first job will be to improve morale inside the struggling Japanese brand.

But TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson has questioned how the typically emotional Espargaro might manage that task.

“I’m intrigued how it will build morale, as he comes in kicking his chair and throwing stuff around,” Hodgson asked.

“I laughed out loud when I found out that he’d signed for Honda.

“This is my take on it: Aleix is the self-proclaimed captain. He’s been employed by Aprilia for eight years, they have made him a millionaire.

“He has worked hard, Aprilia have worked hard to make the motorcycle better.

“He’s never really had offers from other teams because he wasn’t one of the favourite guys.

“Aprilia stayed loyal to him. He retires, Aprilia sign two new riders and need stability, they need someone who knows the bike well to stay with the team.

“But no! The first time he gets an offer from another manufacturer with a bit more money - because we know Aleix likes money - he has abandoned ship.

“The captain is no longer the captain, in fact he’s gone! He is now going to steer another ship.

“I think it’s bizarre. That’s what everyone thinks in the paddock, everyone is laughing.

“How can you understand it? Where’s your loyalty to your ship?

“He says he’ll bring morale but wait until it’s highsided him three or four times on his first days of testing, then tell us how good it is.”

Sylvain Guintoli said: “[Aprilia] started with a bike and a team which were not competitive so it will feel weird to see him on another bike, with another manufacturer. That said, his experience and his speed will be useful for Honda. For the championship, and for Honda, it’s a really good signing.”

Espargaro joined Aprilia in 2017 and has been a key part in their rise to frequently challenging Ducati and winning races this year.

Espargaro and teammate Maverick Vinales have both won sprints this season, and Vinales won the Grand Prix of the Americas.

But, with Espargaro switching allegiance to assist Honda’s recovery project, Aprilia must rebuild without him.

The Italian manufacturer will pair Jorge Martin with Marco Bezzecchi in 2025.