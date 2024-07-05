Marc Marquez’s response to Lewis Hamilton-Gresini rumours: “Maybe I’ll buy an F1 team”

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin have their say on rumours that Lewis Hamilton wants to buy the Gresini MotoGP team.

Marc Marquez
MotoGP is not the only attraction this weekend, as the Formula 1 world championship is present at Silverstone and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton gave his views on the speculation that he wants in on the Gresini team.

“I’ve always loved MotoGP,” said Hamilton. “I am interested in the potential growth of the sport.

“But I haven’t looked that far into it yet. But anything is possible. I am definitely interested in equity.

“The Broncos was the first step into team ownership.

“Over the next five to 10 years there will, hopefully, be more. We’ll see where…”

Hamilton is a global icon, not only for his success in F1, but his presence off-track.

Having a name like Hamilton buy a MotoGP team would do wonders for the series, and Jorge Martin acknowledged that during the pre-event press conference at Sachsenring on Thursday.

Martin said: “I saw it and it’s interesting. But always in the press they speak and then nothing happens.

“You always want to be the first one to say it. It’s new information and I think even if it happens it will be interesting.

“This is because the sport is growing. It is just  the beginning. I think the years that are coming next will be really interesting for MotoGP and if someone like Hamilton who is an iconic person wants to buy a team in MotoGP it's because something is changing.

Marc Marquez, who is friends with Hamilton, then joined in on the conversation and joked that he will look to do a deal in F1.

“If it’s real because you never know, it is good for our sport,” added Marquez.

“Even if it is not real it is good for our sport because MotoGP needs people to talk about it.

“Maybe I’m thinking about buying an F1 team [laughs]. I don’t have enough cash.”

