Aleix Espargaro withdraws from German MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro will take no further part in the German MotoGP weekend.

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 German MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 German MotoGP

After managing just three laps in opening practice at the Sachsenring on Friday morning, Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the remainder of the German MotoGP weekend.

The Aprilia star, who fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand in a fast Sprint accident last Saturday, hoped that the heavy left-hand bias of the track (just three right-hand turns) would make the pain manageable this weekend.

But the 2025 HRC test rider - who shaved off the ‘bad luck’ blond hair after his Assen accident - was seen struggling to put a modified glove on before the session.

Doctor Charte was then seen making an ‘it’s over’ gesture as he spoke with a glum Espargaro on his return to the pits after his few slow laps. Aprilia duly confirmed that the #41 will take no further part in the weekend.

"I had a lot of pain before coming here," Espargaro said. "The doctors told me I wouldn't be able to ride but I didn't want to stay at home. So I came here and tried but it's impossible. I have a lot of pain every time I turn into the right corners and I cannot control the throttle so it's also dangerous for the others. So I'm forced to stop."

Espargaro, currently ninth in the world championship, has until the British MotoGP at Silverstone on August 2-4 to recover.

With Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori also injured at Assen, Maverick Vinales will ride alone this weekend.

