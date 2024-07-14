Valentino Rossi’s ex-boss hands advice to Ducati to manage Marc Marquez

Lin Jarvis held the unforgiving task of managing arguably the fiercest teammate relationship in MotoGP.

Yamaha’s pairing of Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo caused friction throughout the team and resulted in ‘a wall’ dividing the garage to keep data separated.

Next season, Ducati will bring Marc Marquez in alongside Pecco Bagnaia in a new partnership which has been tipped to be fireworks.

Yamaha managing director Jarvis, remembering his own difficult task balancing Rossi and Lorenzo’s needs, handed advice to Ducati.

“There are a lot of very demanding people, a lot of big egos in this championship,” he said to TNT Sports.

“But you need that to become world champion. That is the reality.

“The most challenging time was with Vale and Jorge together, and the division down the pit box.

“But it was our most winning time. We won multiple triple crowns. At the end of the day, I would always choose two demanding riders over two easy riders.”

Yamaha won the MotoGP titles three years in a row from 2008-2010 through Rossi and Lorenzo.

Lorenzo later won the 2015 title when Rossi had returned to Yamaha, from Ducati, and spent the year in an intense battle with Honda’s Marquez.

Bagnaia and Marquez have eight combined premier class championships, and both remain in the hunt with Jorge Martin to win another this season.

Yamaha boss Jarvis said: “I am super happy to watch as a spectator.

“It is a special situation. They have no idea how it might play out…”