Ducati reject claim they’ve abandoned philosophy to sign Marc Marquez

“Everybody is saying that we changed our line, our decisions, towards the young guys"

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Ducati insist their belief in developing young riders will continue despite the ramifications of signing Marc Marquez.

The manufacturer’s decision to promote Marquez into their official team next year resulted in the loss of Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and even the Pramac satellite team.

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti insisted his new employer Yamaha believes “in the project of the young riders” which Ducati “does not believe anymore”.

But Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has hit back.

“Everybody is saying that we changed our line, our decisions, towards the young guys,” Tardozzi told TNT Sports.

“But we are the only team investing in a Moto2 rider next year. So we haven’t thrown away our idea.

“We still think that young riders are something to invest in. But when they grow up, they want a factory bike.     

“Marc is not a young guy. He’s one of the oldest on the grid. But we see the data. He has a ‘23 bike and we can see the data.”

The Moto2 talent referenced by Tardozzi is Fermin Aldeguer.

As it stands, Aldeguer will be the only rookie in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

The Spanish teenager was snapped up by Ducati earlier this year, and will be placed in either their Gresini or VR46 teams.

They will hope for an impact similar to Pedro Acosta’s for KTM this year.

More crucially, Ducati will hope that Aldeguer is proof of their continued support in developing young riders through the ranks, in the absence of Martin and Bezzecchi who will become factory Aprilia teammates next year.

