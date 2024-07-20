Pramac were “a problem” for Ducati, “they were too competitive”

Pramac’s competitiveness caused “cracks” to appear in the relationship with Ducati, it has been claimed.

The satellite team will switch to Yamaha next season, ending a 20-year association with Ducati.

The addition of two more bikes to Yamaha’s structure could aid their development back to MotoGP’s pinnacle, they hope.

“It’s an investment and, also, an achievement,” Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli said.

“The Pramac structure is one of the best in this paddock. With them, we want to build a really strong relationship.

“The target we have to work with them is totally different to the one in previous years with other independent teams.

“Four bikes on the grid is an advantage. Until now, we build alone.

“We already told them that there is a lot of work to do! The aim and the spirit is very good.”

TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli commented: “Pramac are well regarded by the whole paddock.

“For Yamaha it’s a huge win, a great achievement. They can use the Prama structure to get better.

“You get the feeling that, with Ducati, they hit the end of the road.

“They became too competitive. They became a problem.

“They were a problem at the end of last year when Jorge Martin fought with Pecco Bagnaia.

“You saw the cracks appear because they were too competitive.

“They reached the end of the road, they did their job. Now they start a new challenge with all the experience that they’ve got.”

He added: “It’s an amicable divorce - but it’s still a divorce.

“There are going to be some digs. You don’t stop a relationship like this for no reason.

“We saw cracks last year when Martin was challenging Bagnaia for the title, and you could sense conflict already.

“With Martin not able to go up? All of this has been in the balance.

“The Yamaha project is long-term and, financially, it is interesting for Pramac. There is no smoke without fire…”

Pramac missed out on the MotoGP championship at the final round of last season when Martin was denied by Bagnaia.

Martin will leave for Aprilia in 2025 but could take the #1 with him, if he wins this season’s championship representing Pramac.

But, since their move to Yamaha was confirmed, Pramac have accused Ducati of no longer believing in the development of young riders.

Ducati’s choice to pick Marc Marquez for their 2025 official team has cost them Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, and Pramac.