Luca Marini gifted first Honda point due to three tyre pressure penalties

Three riders fail to meet the minimum front tyre pressure during the German MotoGP.

Augusto Fernandez (14th), Johann Zarco (17th) and Stefan Bradl (18th) have all been handed 16-second post-race time penalties for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure in Sunday’s German MotoGP.

Given their finishing positions the only real significance is that Fernandez’s demotion means he loses his two points. 

Meanwhile, Luca Marini now receives his first world championship point as a Repsol Honda rider for 15th.

The Italian had lost out on 15th place by just 0.037s to LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami at the finish line. Nakagami now gains an extra point for 14th place.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

