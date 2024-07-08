Fabio Di Giannantonio says decision on his future “has been taken”

Fabio Di Giannantonio is set to stay with VR46 Ducati in 2025.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April

After rumours linking him with the new Pramac Yamaha seat, Fabio Di Giannantonio is set to remain with VR46 for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Di Giannantonio retired from the German MotoGP during the early stages due to a mechanical issue.

However, his future has now been sorted with the Italian saying: “The decision has been taken and soon we will receive the news.”

The ‘news’ Di Giannantonio is referring to is staying with VR46 aboard a full factory GP25 bike next year.

The second best GP23 rider behind Marc Marquez for much of this season, Di Giannantonio looks set to receive the only GP25 outside of factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marquez.

But before that Di Giannantonio has more than half the season left aboard the GP23 bike, which he hopes to make more competitive compared to the current GP24 machine.

Speaking about his season so far, Di Giannantonio said: “I’m happy. I think we are doing a great job through this first part of the season and I think we are completely in line with the expectations.

“Coming from last year where I was doing podiums and wins; for sure I wanted to continue with podiums and wins, but with the bike this year we are doing the maximum.

“We are fighting for important positions and the target for the second part of the season will be to reduce this gap with the GP24 bikes.”

