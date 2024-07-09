‘Really dangerous to continue’ - Fabio di Giannantonio explains German MotoGP DNF

Fabio di Giannantonio’s German MotoGP race came to a premature end when he pulled into the pits, from twelfth place, on lap 9.

Given his huge practice accident, there was speculation his physical condition might have caused his first grand prix DNF of the season.

But Diggia later explained: “With my shoulder, I felt better today, we did a great job with the physiotherapist.”

Instead, a puncture-type issue caused a rapid loss of rear tyre pressure and triggered an alarm on his dash.

“The race start wasn't perfect, but I didn't lose contact with the group. Then suddenly, I started to lose grip on the rear: we are checking the data, we don't know exactly what happened yet,” he said.

“I lost pressure, I also got an alarm on the dashboard, and it was really dangerous to continue. On the outside the tyre seems ok, but we can't rule out that it's something on the rim.

“I'm sorry to have closed the first part of the season like this, but the balance so far is definitely positive.”

di Giannantonio, eighth in the world championship and the second-best GP23 rider after Marc Marquez, is tipped to stay at VR46 next season and be upgraded to factory-spec machinery.