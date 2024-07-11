Trackhouse set the record straight about signing Jack Miller or Joe Roberts

Trackhouse have offered an insight into their rider market dealings for next season.

Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira’s contracts are both expiring so the rebranded US-backed team have an uncertain 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Fernandez is believed to be in advanced talks with the team over a new deal.

But Trackhouse are keeping their options open by talking to other out-of-work riders, namely Jack Miller.

Team boss Davide Brivio said to TNT Sports about keeping Fernandez and Oliveira for 2025: “The priority is to talk with both of them. The reality is that we are quite close to Raul.

“He’s happy to stay, we are happy with him. We think he has great potential. It has worked, this journey with him.

“We are also talking to Miguel. He has other options.

“We have to see where we can find the good balance point, and make him happy to stay. We are working on that.”

The rebrand of the team for this season, making them the first American team in over a decade, has created whispers that they could aim to bring a US rider into MotoGP.

Joe Roberts is the outstanding candidate. He is currently third in Moto2, and has insisted that he has interest from more than one MotoGP team for 2025.

This could be Plan B or Plan C, looking at other riders in case we can’t find a good agreement with Miguel,” Brivio clarified.

“Everybody knows, more or less, the market is quite clear. There is one expert rider available otherwise you have to go for a rookie.”

Calls from managers 'decreasing'

Miller is looking for a new team, after being squeezed out at KTM.

“Yes we are talking to Jack,” Brivio admitted.

“I get calls from managers. The calls are decreasing day-by-day!

“That’s how it works, there is nothing to hide. You get a call, you know who is available, you keep talking.

“It works like this for team managers and riders. I am sure Miguel and Jack are talking to several teams, that is the game!”

Trackhouse enjoyed their best day of the MotoGP season last Saturday in Germany.

Oliveira qualified second, and Fernandez third, for the German MotoGP. Oliveira then enjoyed a podium finish - his team’s first of 2024 - in the sprint.

It was reward for the work implemented by Brivio since his arrival earlier this year.

He had previously worked with Suzuki in MotoGP, leading Joan Mir to the 2020 championship, but was more recently working in Formula 1.

Brivio said: “I have just arrived. We are trying to build something, to establish the team.

“It is complicated, with the market. We are trying to create a good atmosphere, and to stick together, especially with Raul and Miguel.

“We want a culture of pushing, keep working, not giving up.”