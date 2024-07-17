Two bikes in the mix but “clever” Miguel Oliveira backed to make “right decision”

Miguel Oliveira has been backed to make the correct decision over his future.

Remaining at Trackhouse Aprilia is a viable option despite his expiring contract, but Yamaha's new Pramac project are also credited with an interest in him.

Oliveira was overlooked for the factory Aprilia team next season in favour of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

"He hasn’t done enough to warrant it," Michael Laverty said on TNT Sports.

"We all know Miguel’s ability but you’ve got to deliver in this sport."

Oliveira enjoyed the best day of his 2024 on the Saturday of the German MotoGP.

He qualified in second, then finished the sprint race in second behind Martin. Oliveira was sixth in the Sunday race but it represented a reminder of his talents.

"Now that he’s found a little bit of something with his base set-up, and he can arrive at a track and work on the details, that’s when you extract the most from yourself and your riding style," Laverty said.

"He hadn’t found that sweet spot but he’s there now.

"We know Yamaha are interested in him because he’s one of the most clever riders on the grid.

"He’s got experience and he’s still young. He’s got a high level of potential if they unlock it.

"You can see why Yamaha would offer him a contract.

"Would he go for that, over the [Trackhouse] contract because he’s been passed by [for the factory Aprilia]? Maybe not.

"He’s a clever rider who will make the right decision."

Sylvain Guintoli added: "[Yamaha] would definitely suit him, whether he decides to go there or not.

"The Trackhouse and Aprilia, with Davide Brivio, is starting to gel.

"Normally that’s a snowball effect, things get better and better, you get more confident. When that happens, you don’t want to go. We’ve seen great signs lately, it’s not a one-off.

"I feel for Miguel last year, it wasn’t his fault. He was quick, he gelled immediately with the Aprilia but got an injury in Portimao, then again in Jerez.

"It took him time to rebuild. It’s nice when you can fight back, and come back."

Pramac's boss Paolo Campinoti, who will take them from Ducati to Yamaha next season, named Oliveira and Jack Miller as two experienced riders that he is considering for the new-look team in 2025.