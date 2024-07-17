Two bikes in the mix but “clever” Miguel Oliveira backed to make “right decision”

Miguel Oliveira "hasn't done enough" for factory Aprilia but has two options remaining

Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Miguel Oliveira has been backed to make the correct decision over his future.

Remaining at Trackhouse Aprilia is a viable option despite his expiring contract, but Yamaha's new Pramac project are also credited with an interest in him.

Oliveira was overlooked for the factory Aprilia team next season in favour of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

"He hasn’t done enough to warrant it," Michael Laverty said on TNT Sports. 

"We all know Miguel’s ability but you’ve got to deliver in this sport."

Oliveira enjoyed the best day of his 2024 on the Saturday of the German MotoGP.

He qualified in second, then finished the sprint race in second behind Martin. Oliveira was sixth in the Sunday race but it represented a reminder of his talents.

"Now that he’s found a little bit of something with his base set-up, and he can arrive at a track and work on the details, that’s when you extract the most from yourself and your riding style," Laverty said.

"He hadn’t found that sweet spot but he’s there now. 

"We know Yamaha are interested in him because he’s one of the most clever riders on the grid. 

"He’s got experience and he’s still young. He’s got a high level of potential if they unlock it. 

"You can see why Yamaha would offer him a contract. 

"Would he go for that, over the [Trackhouse] contract because he’s been passed by [for the factory Aprilia]? Maybe not. 

"He’s a clever rider who will make the right decision."

Sylvain Guintoli added: "[Yamaha] would definitely suit him, whether he decides to go there or not. 

"The Trackhouse and Aprilia, with Davide Brivio, is starting to gel.

"Normally that’s a snowball effect, things get better and better, you get more confident. When that happens, you don’t want to go. We’ve seen great signs lately, it’s not a one-off. 

"I feel for Miguel last year, it wasn’t his fault. He was quick, he gelled immediately with the Aprilia but got an injury in Portimao, then again in Jerez. 

"It took him time to rebuild. It’s nice when you can fight back, and come back."

Pramac's boss Paolo Campinoti, who will take them from Ducati to Yamaha next season, named Oliveira and Jack Miller as two experienced riders that he is considering for the new-look team in 2025.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
VR46 disagree with Ducati’s decision to run only three factory bikes
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
1h ago
Williams send ‘stepping stone’ warning to Carlos Sainz as he mulls over F1 future
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
BSB
News
1h ago
Replacement named for Rory Skinner who delivers update on rehab from broken leg
Rory Skinner
Rory Skinner
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “chess game” update on 2025 WSBK plans
Danilo Petrucci, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Danilo Petrucci, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
WSBK
News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone reacts to MotoGP rumours and outlines 2025 WSBK wish
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes can’t “challenge for victories every weekend” as they target further F1 upgrades
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2h ago
Esteban Ocon on the verge of joining Haas for 2025 F1 season
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati insist “real mistake” with Valentino Rossi won’t happen with Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone,
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…