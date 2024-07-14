'The GP22 was Valencia spec, the GP23 Portimao spec'

Last season saw four MotoGP wins for satellite Ducati riders (Marco Bezzecchi 3, Fabio di Giannantonio 1) on year-old Desmosedici GP22s, plus three Sprint victories (Alex Marquez 2, Bezzecchi 1).

So far this season, there haven't been any wins - GP or Sprint - for the VR46 and Gresini riders, now using the GP23, although Marc Marquez is matching Bezzecchi's third in last year's world championship.

While a change in cornering character from the GP22 to GP23 is well known, Alex Marquez, who took his first podium of the season just behind Marc at the Sachsenring, has summed up the difference in satellite spec:

"Last year was different for me because I took the bike that they finished [the season with] in Valencia 2022. And this year we started with the bike that they started with in '23 [Portimao]."

In other words, the satellite GP23s literally began this season as a year-old bike, rather than a four-month-old bike, as the Valencia-spec GP22s had been.

"I hope from now until the end of the season we can have [the updates for] the bike that they finished with in '23. I hope," Alex Marquez added.

The most obvious change for the title-winning GP23 during last season was the mid-season fairing update, parts of which seemed to appear at VR46 and Gresini just before the summer break.

Speaking before his Sachsenring podium, the #73 was quick to admit that only Marc is currently getting the maximum out of the GP23 package.