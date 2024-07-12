No changes in MotoGP Concessions rank at summer break 'window'

The start of the MotoGP summer break also marked the end of the next ‘window’ for recalculating Concessions rank for each manufacturer.

The new system, introduced for the start of this year, distributes various technical perks according to the percentage of maximum constructors’ points scored by each brand over 12 months.

That percentage is then converted into a rank from A-D, as follows:

A >=85%

B >= 60% < 85%

C >= 35% < 60%

D <35%

The percentage and rank is recalculated twice per year: From the summer break of the previous year to the summer break of the current year, then from the first to last race of the season.

Recalculating from the summer break of ’23 until ‘24 shows all five factories have remained in the same Concessions band, meaning there will be no changes to their rankings for the remainder of the 2024 world championship.

Despite new restrictions on test tyres and a ban on any wild-cards, Ducati has increased its percentage of the maximum constructors’ points from 95% to 96% and easily stays in band A.

KTM has lost 1% to 50%, to remain in the middle of band C. Aprilia is also now on 50% but has improved by 5%.

The full D ranking perks for Yamaha and Honda, including in-season engine-design changes and private testing with their race riders, have not yet had a positive impact on their constructors’ points.

Yamaha has dropped 6% to 21% of the maximum available, with Honda sinking a similar 5% to 16%. Neither are therefore close to the 35% that would put them into rank C.