Jack Miller: KTM ‘needs to develop’, still on ‘first model carbon fibre chassis’

Without a Sunday podium for the past six rounds and having slipped to third behind Ducati and Aprilia in the constructors’ standings, KTM knows the RC16 needs a technical boost during the MotoGP summer break.

"I want to protect our riders; something is holding us back lately. We need to make a step in the summer break and give the riders better tools," motorsport director Pit Beirer said at the Sachsenring.

The factory’s predicament was highlighted by Jack Miller’s 2024 German MotoGP race time (for 13th) being one-second slower than he managed over the same 30 lap distance on his way to fifth place in 2023.

For comparison, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia won by going 12-seconds faster than when he battled Jorge Martin to the line the year before.

Pedro Acosta, top KTM in Germany, beat Miller’s 2023 time by 9.5s on his way to seventh place but was still 14.746s behind Bagnaia at the chequered flag.

“We need to develop more, simple as that,” said Miller, whose factory seat alongside Brad Binder will be taken by Acosta for 2025.

“In terms of the base stuff, we're on the same as Misano last year.”

That includes the futuristic carbon fibre chassis, fast-tracked unto use at the end of last season after a strong wild-card performance by Dani Pedrosa at Misano and promising post-race test with the factory race riders.

“We're still on the very first model of the carbon fibre chassis, we haven't touched anything there,” Miller said.

“So I think something needs to be done either there, or even the swingarm length, we're maxed out at the back end of the bike. I'm sure we need to keep trying to develop it.”

Jack Miller, Augusto Fernandez, 2024 German MotoGP

Like most KTM riders, Millers believes the RC16’s engine and aero is ‘strong’.

“We need a little bit more grip, a little bit more turning,” explained Miller. “Speed is alright. The engine is strong, the aero package is strong I believe.

“Fortunately, we've got front stability back and can understand where we are on the front end of the bike.

“It's just a matter of working out what we need to do to get a bit more turning, bit more grip, both at the front and rear - go faster, brake later, get on the gas earlier and hopefully carry more corner speed!”

Off-track at the German MotoGP, KTM confirmed that Fabio Sterlacchini is not renewing his contract as the technical head of the factory’s road racing activities.

“Fabiano's a fantastic engineer, and for sure it's a loss for them,” said Miller, who also worked with Sterlacchini at Ducati and is yet to confirm his own future destination.

“I think he was vital to this project and it's sad that they couldn't have kept things going…

"[But] better for me if I go somewhere else, to not have him working against me!”