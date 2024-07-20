Maverick Vinales dealt warning about KTM’s “patience”

Maverick Vinales has been warned that KTM might not be as patient as his current employers Aprilia.

Vinales will swap his factory Aprilia seat for the new-look Tech3 team next season, alongside Enea Bastianini.

It will give Vinales the chance to further extend his unique record, after becoming the first rider to win a MotoGP race for four manufacturers this year.

But, his change of environment could bring additional pressure, he has been told.

"Aprilia did an incredible job - and showed more patience than any other manufacturer - in nursing Maverick along, and getting the most out of him. And they got rewarded," broadcaster Simon Crafar said.

"I don’t know if another manufacturer can do it as well as Aprilia.

"Aprilia was over-the-top patient, like nobody else would be. And KTM can be hard.

"The big difference is that you can’t speak badly about the machine or you’ll get in trouble. You could get away with that at Aprilia.

"It will be interesting to see how their relationship plays out.

"I hope Maverick can win with a fourth manufacturer."

Vinales will partner with current factory rider Bastianini, riding factory-spec KTMs in 2025.

"Enea, you get him comfy, he’s a tough lad who wants to make it happen," Crafar said.

"Get him comfy on the bike and he does the results regularly. From the outside, my gut feeling is that he will work well and survive in there."

KTM have previously used their satellite team to bring through Moto2 champions, such as their current line-up Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez.

The switch to a duo of experienced riders from factory teams, in Vinales and Bastianini, represents a sharp change in philosophy.

Crafar commented: "KTM have used that team to bring Moto2 world champions up.

"They’ve brought three very good champions up but it hasn’t worked.

"There aren’t many riders to choose from in Moto2. And you’ve got the opportunity to have race winners…

"There’s a very good chance you will win a MotoGP race next season with Maverick and Enea.

"When Enea is comfortable, he’s fast regularly. With Maverick you know that you’ll get some fantastic ones, and some not-so-fantastic ones.

"I really understand that would be attractive to KTM."