Official: Kazakhstan cancelled, Misano to host back-to-back MotoGPs

Kazakhstan drops off the 2024 MotoGP calendar and is replaced by a second event in Misano.

2023 San Marino MotoGP
2023 San Marino MotoGP

Already postponed from June to September, the inaugural Kazakhstan MotoGP round has been officially cancelled and replaced by a second visit to Misano.

Sokol thus becomes the third event to drop off the planned 2024 MotoGP calendar after Argentina and India. India was the event Kazakhstan had been pencilled in to replace, on September 20-22.

'Operational and logistical issues arising from the earlier flooding across the region have rendered the event impossible to hold in 2024,' read a statement from the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports.

But the world championship will still have 20 rounds with Misano getting a second MotoGP event on the planned Kazakhstan date.

The additional Misano round will be known as the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, reviving a title used for repeat events at the circuit during Covid.

The calendar change means Misano will host the San Marino MotoGP (round 13) as planned on September 6-8, followed by an official post-race test on September 9th and a weekend off. The new Emilia Romagna event (round 14) will then take place on September 20-22.

The first of the flyaway rounds, in Indonesia, starts just five days later in Mandalika.

Hungary's Balaton Park Circuit was listed as a surprise 'Reserve Event' for the 2024 MotoGP season but appears not to have been an option to replace any cancelled rounds.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
28m ago
Iker Lecuona: "Was hard for me to manage the situation and the frustration"
Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona
WSBK
News
1h ago
Remy Gardner keen to put Donington Park behind him: "It wasn't our weekend"
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
F1
News
1h ago
David Schumacher’s heartwarming reaction to father Ralf coming out as gay
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
- Free Practice 2, David Schumacher and his father Ralf Schumacher
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘4/10 to 10/10': Ranking the MotoGP constructors at the summer break
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 German MotoGP
WSBK
News
2h ago
Andrea Iannone ends disastrous weekend with DNF after "I felt pain in my forearm"
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha still focusing on 2024 bike, 'getting closer'
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Audi ramp up preparations ahead of F1 entry in 2026 with new “strategic partner”
A showcar in the pits as Audi has officially registered as an F1 engine manufacturer for the 2026 regulations. Formula 1
A showcar in the pits as Audi has officially registered as an F1 engine…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Alex Lowes on Donington battles: "If you’re not attacking, people are attacking you"
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes
F1
News
3h ago
Adrian Newey drives iconic title-winning Ferrari at Goodwood with F1 future still uncertain
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…