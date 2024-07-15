Official: Kazakhstan cancelled, Misano to host back-to-back MotoGPs

Already postponed from June to September, the inaugural Kazakhstan MotoGP round has been officially cancelled and replaced by a second visit to Misano.

Sokol thus becomes the third event to drop off the planned 2024 MotoGP calendar after Argentina and India. India was the event Kazakhstan had been pencilled in to replace, on September 20-22.

'Operational and logistical issues arising from the earlier flooding across the region have rendered the event impossible to hold in 2024,' read a statement from the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports.

But the world championship will still have 20 rounds with Misano getting a second MotoGP event on the planned Kazakhstan date.

The additional Misano round will be known as the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, reviving a title used for repeat events at the circuit during Covid.

The calendar change means Misano will host the San Marino MotoGP (round 13) as planned on September 6-8, followed by an official post-race test on September 9th and a weekend off. The new Emilia Romagna event (round 14) will then take place on September 20-22.

The first of the flyaway rounds, in Indonesia, starts just five days later in Mandalika.

Hungary's Balaton Park Circuit was listed as a surprise 'Reserve Event' for the 2024 MotoGP season but appears not to have been an option to replace any cancelled rounds.