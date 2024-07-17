KTM detail crucial reason for Jack Miller’s downturn in results

"He won't give up," KTM say about Jack Miller

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller’s struggles with vibrations are the main reason for his below-par performances, KTM insist.

Miller’s search for form has become even more important because he is currently on the lookout for a new team for 2025.

KTM replaced him in their factory team with Pedro Acosta then overlooked him altogether for their Tech3 line-up.

But in the meantime, he must continue battling to tame his bike.

“He is the one who suffers more from the vibrations of the new package than the others,” team manager Francesco Guidotti told Motorsport-Total.

Guidotti said about the bike’s vibrations: "It's the package.

“We've been struggling with vibrations since the beginning of the year. They're due to the new package.

“Jack, like Augusto Fernandez, is suffering a lot at the moment under these vibrations.

“He cannot use the potential of the motorcycle as he would like to."

Guidotti insisted about Miller: “He won't give up.

“We're now concentrating on the remaining races this season and will keep trying until the end of the season. After all, we're here to win."

Miller finished behind teammate Brad Binder last season, his first since swapping Ducati for KTM.

This year started terribly when he lost the front of his bike at Turn 1 of the first grand prix in Qatar, then finished last.

A P5 in Portimao raised hope but remains his sole finish inside the top 10 of a Sunday race this year after nine rounds.

Miller is 16th in the MotoGP standings, a place above Tech3’s Fernandez who is also out of a job, as it stands, for 2025.

But, Miller retains great credit for his role in developing the KTM into the coveted bike that it is today.

Along with surveying the market to find a new home, Miller must tackle his machine’s troublesome vibrations to return to the form he has shown in seasons past.

